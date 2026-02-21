New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

New Zealand face Pakistan in the Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 21
Pakistan carry momentum with a spin-led bowling attack, while New Zealand remain balanced and consistent across departments
Pakistan lead the T20I head-to-head 24–23 from 49 matches
New Zealand and Pakistan are set to clash in Match 41 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.
With a semifinal spot at stake, the Super 8 encounter carries significant weight for both sides as the tournament enters its business end.
Looking at PAK vs NZ preview, Pakistan come into the match with momentum after producing improved performances in the group stage. Their bowling attack, led by the spinners, has been their biggest strength, while the top order is beginning to find consistency.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have looked balanced throughout the competition, with their batters providing solid platforms and the bowlers executing plans effectively under pressure.
Weather could also play a role on the day, making the PAK vs NZ hourly weather forecast an important factor to track ahead of the evening start in Colombo.
With two quality teams going head-to-head in the Super 8s, expect a tightly contested affair as both sides push for a place in the semifinals.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand: T20Is Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 49
Pakistan Won: 24
New Zealand Won: 23
No Result: 2
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Stats At A Glance
Top Run-Scorers: Pakistan’s batting has been led by Babar Azam, who tops the run charts in T20Is between the two sides. The Pakistan batter has amassed 880 runs from 26 matches at an impressive average of 41.90, with a highest score of 101*, underlining his consistency against New Zealand.
For New Zealand, Mark Chapman leads the scoring among active players in this fixture. Chapman has scored 663 runs in 25 matches, averaging 41.43, with a top score of 104*, making him a key batting threat heading into the Super 8 clash.
Top Wicket-Takers: With the ball, Pakistan’s attack has been spearheaded by Haris Rauf, who sits at the top of the wicket-taking charts in T20Is between the two sides. The fast bowler has claimed 40 wickets from 20 matches, maintaining an excellent strike rate and providing Pakistan with regular breakthroughs in the middle and death overs.
For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi has been the standout performer. The leg-spinner has picked up 29 wickets in 33 matches against Pakistan, using his control and variations to remain effective across conditions and phases of the game.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Likely XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah