New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Check likely playing XIs, T20I head-to-head record, and other key stats ahead of the Super 8 clash between PAK and NZ on Saturday, February 21, at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats, Likely XIs
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face Pakistan in the Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 21

  • Pakistan carry momentum with a spin-led bowling attack, while New Zealand remain balanced and consistent across departments

  • Pakistan lead the T20I head-to-head 24–23 from 49 matches

New Zealand and Pakistan are set to clash in Match 41 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

With a semifinal spot at stake, the Super 8 encounter carries significant weight for both sides as the tournament enters its business end.

Looking at PAK vs NZ preview, Pakistan come into the match with momentum after producing improved performances in the group stage. Their bowling attack, led by the spinners, has been their biggest strength, while the top order is beginning to find consistency.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have looked balanced throughout the competition, with their batters providing solid platforms and the bowlers executing plans effectively under pressure.

Weather could also play a role on the day, making the PAK vs NZ hourly weather forecast an important factor to track ahead of the evening start in Colombo.

With two quality teams going head-to-head in the Super 8s, expect a tightly contested affair as both sides push for a place in the semifinals.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan Vs New Zealand: T20Is Head-to-Head Record

  • Total Matches Played: 49

  • Pakistan Won: 24

  • New Zealand Won: 23

  • No Result: 2

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Stats At A Glance

Top Run-Scorers: Pakistan’s batting has been led by Babar Azam, who tops the run charts in T20Is between the two sides. The Pakistan batter has amassed 880 runs from 26 matches at an impressive average of 41.90, with a highest score of 101*, underlining his consistency against New Zealand.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman leads the scoring among active players in this fixture. Chapman has scored 663 runs in 25 matches, averaging 41.43, with a top score of 104*, making him a key batting threat heading into the Super 8 clash.

Top Wicket-Takers: With the ball, Pakistan’s attack has been spearheaded by Haris Rauf, who sits at the top of the wicket-taking charts in T20Is between the two sides. The fast bowler has claimed 40 wickets from 20 matches, maintaining an excellent strike rate and providing Pakistan with regular breakthroughs in the middle and death overs.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi has been the standout performer. The leg-spinner has picked up 29 wickets in 33 matches against Pakistan, using his control and variations to remain effective across conditions and phases of the game.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Likely XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  5. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  4. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

  5. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  4. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

  5. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final