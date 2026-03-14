Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on March 13 after an Al-Quds Day event, Fathali responded to questions about allowing India-bound ships safe transit: “Yes. Because India is our friend. You can see the future, and I think after two or three hours… We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith.” He added, “We will try our best to remove the problems,” while urging prayers to overcome obstacles in various fields.