IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Century Lights Up Weather-Interrupted Series Opener In Dharamsala

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Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a blistering hundred off just 48 balls to power Afghanistan to 194 in 25 overs in Dharamsala. For India debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey impressed by picking three wickets each

IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: mid-innings report
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed a 48-ball ton to take Afghanistan to 194 in 25 overs in Dharamsala

  • Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets each for India

  • The match was reduced to 25 overs due to rain delay

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a high quality 102 off just 51 balls while pacer Gurnoor Brar was impressive on debut India bowled out Afghanistan for 194 in a rain-curtailed first ODI at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13.

Persistent showers delayed the start by more four and 15 minutes but not much time was lost once the skies cleared up, thanks to the recently installed subair drainage system here. The game was reduced to 25-overs-a-side with India expectedly putting the opposition in to bat.

Gurbaz, a proven performer in T20 cricket, came out to bat in the shortened game with a clear mindset, something he attributed to rival coach Gautam Gambhir's tips after the one-off Test in Mullanpur. For the record, Gurbaz was an important member of the KKR side that won IPL in 2024.

"After the Test match, I went to Gautam Gambhir sir and told him that I want to improve my shot selection. His tips helped to score against India today. A century against India in India doesn't come easy," Gurbaz told broadcasters at the break.

Related Content
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks to the commentator Murli Karti after the toss ahed of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. - Photo: PTI

The ball was doing a bit in the air early on but Gurbaz went on the offensive from the word go, cutting Arshdeep for a four before stepping out to dispatch the left-arm pacer down the ground for a maximum.

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG here.

Debutants Impressed With Three Wickets Each

The 6 feet 5 inch tall Brar (3/27 in 4.5 overs), who had been a net bowler with the Indian team for a long time prior to getting his ODI cap from captain Shubman Gill on Saturday, consistently clocked 145kmph plus in his first over and got the ball to shape away.

His first couple of balls swung away from a full length before pulled his length back to induce an error from opener Ibrahim Zadran who mistimed his aerial hit to be caught at mid-off, giving the Punjab fast bowler instant success in international cricket.

Afghanistan were reduced to 16 for two when Arshdeep had Sediqullah Atal trapped in front off a ball that did not do much. It became 26 for three when Rahmat Shah mistimed his pull off Arshdeep to be caught by another debutant Harsh Dubey running backwards from his mid-wicket position.

Gurbaz would have been adjudged leg before on 14 but Arshdeep and India decided against taking a review.

That was all the luck Gurbaz needed to play a memorable knock. His ninth ODI hundred included eight fours and as many sixes.

He put the bowlers including debutant left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/47 in 5 overs) under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay. Dubey’s first two overs went for 26 runs with Gurbaz punishing his two short balls for a maximum over mid-wicket.

Gurbaz also dispatched a short ball from Brar for maximum while punishing the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar with disdain. However Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31) bowled steadily and also got a couple of wickets.

Gurbaz’s dismissal in the 16th over slowed down the run rate and Afghanistan were not able to maximise on the platform provided by the opener.

Dubey did manage to get into the wickets column in his second spell by removing Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (27 off 30), the explosive all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (26 off 16) and AM Ghazanfar.

Ghazanfar’s wicket came courtesy a moment of on field brilliance from Gill, who took a sensational one handed air-borne catch to his left to get rid of Ghazanfar, who got a thickish edge due to extra bounce that Dubey extracted from the surface.

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