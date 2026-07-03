Sinner Vs Brooksby LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Italian Claims The First Set 6-4, Eyeing For A Spot In Round Four

Jannik Sinner Vs Jenson Brooksby LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 3 clash between Italy's Sinner and USA'S Brooksby on the Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 3

Welcome to our live coverage from the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where world No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces American Jenson Brooksby in a fascinating third-round clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The Italian has steadily grown into the tournament after surviving a five-set scare in the opening round before producing a dominant straight-sets victory over Nuno Borges to book his place in the last 32. Sinner now looks to continue his quest for a maiden Wimbledon title and strengthen his grip as the tournament favourite. Standing across the net is Jenson Brooksby, one of the most unpredictable players on tour, known for his relentless defence, unorthodox shot-making and ability to frustrate elite opponents. The American has battled his way into the third round with gritty performances and will be eager to test Sinner's consistency on grass. With a place in the fourth round on the line, expect an intriguing contest between Sinner's powerful baseline game and Brooksby's counter-punching style. Follow Jannik Sinner vs Jenson Brooksby LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from Centre Court.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jul 2026, 07:54:14 pm IST Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set It took just 37 minutes for the Italian Champ to wrap up the first set. Sinner 6-4 0-0 Brooksby

3 Jul 2026, 07:51:19 pm IST Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set points for Sinner! We are certainly yet to witness the best version of Jannik Sinner in this tournament after his first two matches. But Jannik even in third gear is no less. He has three set points now. Sinner 5-4 Brooksby

3 Jul 2026, 07:44:27 pm IST Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds Jenson Brooksby doesn't appear to be allowing that break to play on his mind as he looks to get this set back on serve. There's a pump of the fist as he retreats back to the baseline after getting to 30-0. But Jannik Sinner isn't the kind of player to panic. The Italian sends over a wide serve and it's returned into the net. 30-30. Another couple of points secure the hold. Brooksby will serve to stay in the set. Sinner 5-3 Brooksby

3 Jul 2026, 07:34:02 pm IST Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Exceptional from both ends! What a point it was! The Court One crowd gives both men an ovation after that rally. What an absolutely glorious drop shot from Jenson Brooksby to end it on as well. Sinner 2-3 Brooksby

3 Jul 2026, 07:30:21 pm IST Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce Jannik Sinner is starting to grow into this match as his cross-court backhand is returned into the net by Jenson Brooksby, handing the Italian a 30-15 lead against serve. Brooksby is forced into the corner on the next point but digs himself out of trouble to level. Sinner puts a backhand into the tramlines but he gets to deuce when Brooksby fires long. Sinner 2-2 Brooksby