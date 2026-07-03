Sinner Vs Brooksby LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Italian Claims The First Set 6-4, Eyeing For A Spot In Round Four

Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set
It took just 37 minutes for the Italian Champ to wrap up the first set.
Sinner 6-4 0-0 Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set points for Sinner!
We are certainly yet to witness the best version of Jannik Sinner in this tournament after his first two matches.
But Jannik even in third gear is no less.
He has three set points now.
Sinner 5-4 Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds
Jenson Brooksby doesn't appear to be allowing that break to play on his mind as he looks to get this set back on serve.
There's a pump of the fist as he retreats back to the baseline after getting to 30-0.
But Jannik Sinner isn't the kind of player to panic. The Italian sends over a wide serve and it's returned into the net. 30-30. Another couple of points secure the hold.
Brooksby will serve to stay in the set.
Sinner 5-3 Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Exceptional from both ends!
What a point it was!
The Court One crowd gives both men an ovation after that rally. What an absolutely glorious drop shot from Jenson Brooksby to end it on as well.
Sinner 2-3 Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce
Jannik Sinner is starting to grow into this match as his cross-court backhand is returned into the net by Jenson Brooksby, handing the Italian a 30-15 lead against serve.
Brooksby is forced into the corner on the next point but digs himself out of trouble to level.
Sinner puts a backhand into the tramlines but he gets to deuce when Brooksby fires long.
Sinner 2-2 Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of round 3 match between Jannik Sinner and Jenson Brooksby at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 3. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.