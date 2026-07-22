Commonwealth Games' Most Successful Nations: Aussies Leading Medal Table From The Front

Australia dominates the all-time medal tally having won a total of 2,596 medals and a record breaking 1,001 gold medals.
India ranks fourth in the chart with 564 medals overall.
Only 15 commonwealth nations or territories haven't won a single medal in the game's history.
Australia has been the dominating powerhouse in the history of Commonwealth Games having won 2,596 medals and a record 1,001 gold medals.
Their dominance is not just refined to the all time medal tally table but Argentina have been leading in the medal tally at every edition since 1990 except for Glasgow 2014.
England sit second overall with 2,322 medals, including 773 golds, while Canada are third with 1,647 medals and 510 golds.
Where Does India Stand In The All-Time Medal Tally?
India rank fourth in the all-time medal table with 564 medals, including 203 gold, 190 silver and 171 bronze.
The country’s rise has been driven by strong performances in wrestling, weightlifting, badminton, shooting, boxing and athletics.
India’s medal tally has grown significantly in recent editions, making the country one of the Commonwealth Games’ leading sporting powers.
New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Kenya, Nigeria and Wales complete the top 10, highlighting the competition’s long-standing strength across Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia.
A Legacy That Will Continue For Years To Come
The glorious history of the Commonwealth Games have produced medal winners from 64 countries and territories with 50 having won at least one gold medal.
However, 15 commonwealth nations have never won a single medal at the Games.
The all time medal tally also includes names of those nations and territories that no longer participate.
All-Time Commonwealth Games Medal Table
|Rank
|Country / Territory
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|1,001
|832
|763
|2,596
|2
|England
|773
|783
|766
|2,322
|3
|Canada
|510
|548
|589
|1,647
|4
|India
|203
|190
|171
|564
|5
|New Zealand
|179
|232
|295
|706
|6
|South Africa
|137
|132
|147
|416
|7
|Scotland
|132
|143
|227
|502
|8
|Kenya
|91
|80
|87
|258
|9
|Nigeria
|82
|84
|105
|271
|10
|Wales
|75
|104
|155
|334
|11
|Malaysia
|69
|78
|91
|238
|12
|Jamaica
|59
|47
|55
|161
|13
|Singapore
|41
|31
|37
|109
|14
|Northern Ireland
|37
|46
|59
|142
|15
|Pakistan
|27
|27
|28
|82
|16
|Cyprus
|25
|16
|23
|64
|17
|Uganda
|19
|16
|25
|60
|18
|Ghana
|15
|20
|28
|63
|19
|Trinidad and Tobago
|13
|23
|26
|62
|20
|Bahamas
|11
|14
|13
|38
|21
|Cameroon
|11
|12
|17
|40
|22
|Nauru
|10
|11
|10
|31
|23
|Samoa
|6
|12
|11
|29
|24
|Zimbabwe
|6
|9
|14
|29
|25
|Tanzania
|6
|7
|11
|24
|26
|Zambia
|5
|13
|24
|42
|27
|Papua New Guinea
|5
|8
|2
|15
|28
|Botswana
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|Namibia
|5
|4
|15
|24
|30
|Hong Kong
|5
|2
|10
|17
|31
|Sri Lanka
|4
|9
|11
|24
|32
|Fiji
|4
|7
|12
|23
|33
|Guyana
|4
|6
|6
|16
|34
|Barbados
|3
|4
|8
|15
|35
|Isle of Man
|3
|3
|6
|12
|36
|Bermuda
|3
|2
|3
|8
|37
|Grenada
|3
|2
|2
|7
|38
|Mozambique
|2
|4
|3
|9
|39
|Bangladesh
|2
|4
|2
|8
|40
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|2
|0
|1
|3
|41
|British Virgin Islands
|2
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Mauritius
|1
|9
|8
|18
|43
|Guernsey
|1
|4
|3
|8
|44
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|45
|Lesotho
|1
|1
|1
|3
|46
|Jersey
|1
|0
|3
|4
|47
|Cayman Islands
|1
|0
|1
|2
|48
|Kiribati
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|50
|Seychelles
|0
|3
|4
|7
|51
|Rhodesia and Nyasaland
|0
|2
|5
|7
|52
|Dominica
|0
|2
|1
|3
|53
|Malta
|0
|1
|6
|7
|54
|Swaziland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|55
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|56
|Ireland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|57
|Malawi
|0
|0
|3
|3
|58
|Tonga
|0
|0
|3
|3
|59
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|3
|3
|60
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|2
|2
|61
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|Niue
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
The 15 Commonwealth nations and territories listed as having won no medal are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Gabon, Gibraltar, Maldives, Montserrat, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Tuvalu.
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games kicks-off tomorrow.