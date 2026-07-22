Commonwealth Games' Most Successful Nations: Aussies Leading Medal Table From The Front

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Australia is dominating the historic medal chart in the Commonwealth Games with England, Canada and India fighting for the top four position in the all-time medal standings

Commonwealth Games most successful nations
Emma McKeon has won the most medals for Australia in Commonwealth Games history, securing a total of 20 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze). Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Australia dominates the all-time medal tally having won a total of 2,596 medals and a record breaking 1,001 gold medals.

  • India ranks fourth in the chart with 564 medals overall.

  • Only 15 commonwealth nations or territories haven't won a single medal in the game's history.

Australia has been the dominating powerhouse in the history of Commonwealth Games having won 2,596 medals and a record 1,001 gold medals.

Their dominance is not just refined to the all time medal tally table but Argentina have been leading in the medal tally at every edition since 1990 except for Glasgow 2014.

England sit second overall with 2,322 medals, including 773 golds, while Canada are third with 1,647 medals and 510 golds.

Where Does India Stand In The All-Time Medal Tally?

India rank fourth in the all-time medal table with 564 medals, including 203 gold, 190 silver and 171 bronze.

The country’s rise has been driven by strong performances in wrestling, weightlifting, badminton, shooting, boxing and athletics.

India’s medal tally has grown significantly in recent editions, making the country one of the Commonwealth Games’ leading sporting powers.

New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Kenya, Nigeria and Wales complete the top 10, highlighting the competition’s long-standing strength across Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia.

A Legacy That Will Continue For Years To Come

The glorious history of the Commonwealth Games have produced medal winners from 64 countries and territories with 50 having won at least one gold medal.

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However, 15 commonwealth nations have never won a single medal at the Games.

The all time medal tally also includes names of those nations and territories that no longer participate.

All-Time Commonwealth Games Medal Table

RankCountry / TerritoryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia1,0018327632,596
2England7737837662,322
3Canada5105485891,647
4India203190171564
5New Zealand179232295706
6South Africa137132147416
7Scotland132143227502
8Kenya918087258
9Nigeria8284105271
10Wales75104155334
11Malaysia697891238
12Jamaica594755161
13Singapore413137109
14Northern Ireland374659142
15Pakistan27272882
16Cyprus25162364
17Uganda19162560
18Ghana15202863
19Trinidad and Tobago13232662
20Bahamas11141338
21Cameroon11121740
22Nauru10111031
23Samoa6121129
24Zimbabwe691429
25Tanzania671124
26Zambia5132442
27Papua New Guinea58215
28Botswana56819
29Namibia541524
30Hong Kong521017
31Sri Lanka491124
32Fiji471223
33Guyana46616
34Barbados34815
35Isle of Man33612
36Bermuda3238
37Grenada3227
38Mozambique2439
39Bangladesh2428
40Saint Vincent and the Grenadines2013
41British Virgin Islands2002
42Mauritius19818
43Guernsey1438
44Saint Lucia1135
45Lesotho1113
46Jersey1034
47Cayman Islands1012
48Kiribati1001
49Saint Kitts and Nevis1001
50Seychelles0347
51Rhodesia and Nyasaland0257
52Dominica0213
53Malta0167
54Swaziland0134
55The Gambia0112
56Ireland0101
57Malawi0033
58Tonga0033
59Vanuatu0033
60Norfolk Island0022
61Cook Islands0011
62Niue0011
63Solomon Islands0011

The 15 Commonwealth nations and territories listed as having won no medal are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Gabon, Gibraltar, Maldives, Montserrat, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Tuvalu.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games kicks-off tomorrow.

Here are the details of the Opening Ceremony.

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