Theja Rio's Angh To Premiere In Toronto Film Festival's Platform Competition

Angh marks his much-awaited feature directorial debut and an expansion of his 2021 short film by the same name. In 1960s Nagaland, a proud Konyak chief struggles to protect his dying traditions when an American missionary arrives with promises of aid that threaten his people’s identity. As his wife’s health deteriorates and famine looms, he and his mute son must make an impossible choice between survival and staying true to their ancestral ways. The production features an ensemble cast of first-time local actors from Nagaland and has been shot entirely on 16mm film. Rio has produced the film alongside Nancy Nisa Beso and Bernardo Angeletti through their respective banners Winter Hymns Films and Undercover Squirrel.