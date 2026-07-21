US Filmmaker James Gray To Be Feted With Locarno Film Festival's Career Pardo Award

Gray has also been a Cannes Competition fixture. In this year's edition, he brought his sixth film, Paper Tiger. Over the years, he has brought five films to the Croisette – Armageddon Time, The Immigrant, Two Lovers, We Own the Night, The Yards — and he also served on the Cannes jury in 2009, when Isabelle Huppert presided. Neon is backing Paper Tiger that stars Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johnansson.