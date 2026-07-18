72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Share Best Actor, Yami Gautam Bags Best Actress - Full List

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das,debanjan dhar
Updated on:
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The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced on July 18, 2026. Check out the full list of winners.

72nd National Awards winners
72nd National Awards winners
Summary of this article

  • The winners of 72nd National Awards have been declared.

  • Article 370 won big, with a Special Mention and Yami Gautam garnering the Best Actress trophy.

  • Rajkummar Rao's Srikant won the Best Hindi Feature award.

The much-awaited 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced today, July 18, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The National Awards celebrate excellence in films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024 and honour the year’s finest performances. An 11-member jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, while Yami Gautam bagged Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. Article 370 also received a National Award for Best Feature Film. Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour. 

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress trophy for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was named Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards.

Have a look at the full list of winners of the National Film Awards 2024:

Feature categories

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Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography: Bramayugam, Shehnad Jalaal

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2, Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Baskhar, Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2; Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction for Songs: Article 370, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Background Music: GV Prakash, Amaran

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran

Best Assamese Film: Juiphool

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Kannada Film – Mithya

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film – Maaran

Best Manipuri Film – Sunita

Best Konakani Film – Mog Asum

Best Tulu Film – IMBU

Special Mention – Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan.

Winners of National Film Awards Ceremony 2025 - X/MIB
71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

By Garima Das

Non-feature categories:

Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra – The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) – Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)

Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai

Best Narrator/Voice Over: Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)

Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)

Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)

Best Sound Design: T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)

Best Direction: Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes): Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Animation Film: Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) – Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar

Best Documentary: Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra

Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy

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