72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Share Best Actor, Yami Gautam Bags Best Actress - Full List

The winners of 72nd National Awards have been declared.
Article 370 won big, with a Special Mention and Yami Gautam garnering the Best Actress trophy.
Rajkummar Rao's Srikant won the Best Hindi Feature award.
The much-awaited 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced today, July 18, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The National Awards celebrate excellence in films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024 and honour the year’s finest performances. An 11-member jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, while Yami Gautam bagged Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. Article 370 also received a National Award for Best Feature Film. Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour.
Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress trophy for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was named Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards.
Have a look at the full list of winners of the National Film Awards 2024:
Feature categories
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran
Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Captain Miller
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
Best Cinematography: Bramayugam, Shehnad Jalaal
Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2, Sukumar
Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Baskhar, Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri
Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja
Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu
Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2; Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma
Best Music Direction for Songs: Article 370, Shashwat Sachdev
Best Background Music: GV Prakash, Amaran
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan
Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiya 3
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Kannada Film – Mithya
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Gujarati Film – Maaran
Best Manipuri Film – Sunita
Best Konakani Film – Mog Asum
Best Tulu Film – IMBU
Special Mention – Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan.
Non-feature categories:
Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)
Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra – The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) – Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)
Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai
Best Narrator/Voice Over: Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)
Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)
Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)
Best Sound Design: T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)
Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)
Best Direction: Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)
Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes): Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Animation Film: Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) – Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar
Best Documentary: Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy
Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra
Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy