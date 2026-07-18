72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Share Best Actor, Yami Gautam Bags Best Actress - Full List

The much-awaited 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced today, July 18, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The National Awards celebrate excellence in films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024 and honour the year’s finest performances. An 11-member jury is headed by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.