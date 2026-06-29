BET Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Teyana Taylor And Clipse Take the Lead

Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year award sponsored by Hyundai, while Lauryn Hill was honored with the Living Legend Icon Award sponsored by Sprite. Taylor and Clipse each took home three awards, the most for any artist. Kendrick Lamar won for his collaboration with Clipse, Chains & Whips, as well as best male hip-hop artist for a ninth time. Other winners from the ceremony included Olivia Dean, who took home best new artist; Cardi B, who was honored with best female hip-hop artist, her third win in the category; Leon Thomas, who won best male R&B/pop artist; and Kehlani, who took gold in best female R&B/pop artist and video of the year for Folded.