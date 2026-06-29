BET Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Teyana Taylor And Clipse Take the Lead

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Other big winners include Cardi B, Leon Thomas and Kehlani.

BET Awards 2026
BET Awards 2026 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Teyana Taylor picked up three prizes at the BET Awards 2026.

  • Druski hosted the ceremony.

  • Cardi B had the most number of nominations.

The BET Awards 2026 took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Druski, being the youngest person to take up the role, this year's award ceremony witnesssed major stars scooping the top honours. The nominations for the BET Awards were announced in May. Among the nominees, Cardi B commanded in six categories, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five nods. Among the artists who received three nominations were A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YKNIECE.

Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year award sponsored by Hyundai, while Lauryn Hill was honored with the Living Legend Icon Award sponsored by Sprite. Taylor and Clipse each took home three awards, the most for any artist. Kendrick Lamar won for his collaboration with Clipse, Chains & Whips, as well as best male hip-hop artist for a ninth time. Other winners from the ceremony included Olivia Dean, who took home best new artist; Cardi B, who was honored with best female hip-hop artist, her third win in the category; Leon Thomas, who won best male R&B/pop artist; and Kehlani, who took gold in best female R&B/pop artist and video of the year for Folded.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Feature Triumphs

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners won best movie. The film received a record 16 Oscar nominations, but lost the top award, best picture, to One Battle After Another. Sinners is the third Coogler film to win best movie at the BET Awards, following Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No other director has had more than two best movie winners. Michael B. Jordan, who won an Oscar for best lead actor for Sinners, also won best actor here. It’s his fourth win in that category at the BET Awards, which places him just one award short of category lead Denzel Washington.

Here's the complete list of the BET Awards 2026:

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas — WINNER

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse- WINNER

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

"Chains & Whips" — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Good Flirts" — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

"It Depends (The Remix)" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

"wgft" — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B — WINNER

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

"100" — Ella Mai

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist

"Chanel" — Tyla

"Escape Room (Short Film)" — Teyana Taylor

"Folded" — Kehlani- WINNER

"LET ‘EM KNOW" — T.I.

"luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patience Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor — WINNER

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean- WINNER

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Able" — Kirk Franklin

"ABLE (REMIX)" — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

"All to Thee" — BeBe Winans

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"At the Cross" — CeCe Winans

"Church" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

"Do It Again" — Kirk Franklin

"Headphones" — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.- WINNER

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor — WINNER

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B Jordan- WINNER

Sterling K. Brown

Young Stars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy's World TV- WINNER

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners- WINNER

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson — Basketball — WINNER

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau'jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha'Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

BET Her

"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Be Great" — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

"Beautiful People" — Jill Scott

"First" — Tems

"girl, get up." — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER

"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

"Gorgeous" — Doja Cat

"Lady Lady" — Olivia Dean

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