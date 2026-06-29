BET Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Teyana Taylor And Clipse Take the Lead

Teyana Taylor picked up three prizes at the BET Awards 2026.
Druski hosted the ceremony.
Cardi B had the most number of nominations.
The BET Awards 2026 took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Druski, being the youngest person to take up the role, this year's award ceremony witnesssed major stars scooping the top honours. The nominations for the BET Awards were announced in May. Among the nominees, Cardi B commanded in six categories, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five nods. Among the artists who received three nominations were A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YKNIECE.
Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year award sponsored by Hyundai, while Lauryn Hill was honored with the Living Legend Icon Award sponsored by Sprite. Taylor and Clipse each took home three awards, the most for any artist. Kendrick Lamar won for his collaboration with Clipse, Chains & Whips, as well as best male hip-hop artist for a ninth time. Other winners from the ceremony included Olivia Dean, who took home best new artist; Cardi B, who was honored with best female hip-hop artist, her third win in the category; Leon Thomas, who won best male R&B/pop artist; and Kehlani, who took gold in best female R&B/pop artist and video of the year for Folded.
Feature Triumphs
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners won best movie. The film received a record 16 Oscar nominations, but lost the top award, best picture, to One Battle After Another. Sinners is the third Coogler film to win best movie at the BET Awards, following Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No other director has had more than two best movie winners. Michael B. Jordan, who won an Oscar for best lead actor for Sinners, also won best actor here. It’s his fourth win in that category at the BET Awards, which places him just one award short of category lead Denzel Washington.
Here's the complete list of the BET Awards 2026:
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Durand Bernarr
GIVĒON
Leon Thomas — WINNER
October London
Usher
Best Group
41
Clipse- WINNER
De La Soul
FLO
French Montana & Max B
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Nas & DJ Premier
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
"Chains & Whips" — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Good Flirts" — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
"It Depends (The Remix)" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
"Take Me Thru Dere" — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
"wgft" — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
A$AP Rocky
Baby Keem
BigXthaPlug
DaBaby
Don Toliver
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
T.I.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B — WINNER
Coi Leray
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Monaleo
YK Niece
Video of the Year
"100" — Ella Mai
"Anxiety" — Doechii
"Burning Blue" — Mariah the Scientist
"Chanel" — Tyla
"Escape Room (Short Film)" — Teyana Taylor
"Folded" — Kehlani- WINNER
"LET ‘EM KNOW" — T.I.
"luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
Anderson .Paak
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cardi B & Patience Foster
Cole Bennett
Director X
Hype Williams
Teyana "Spike-Tey" Taylor — WINNER
Best New Artist
Belly Gang Kushington
DESTIN CONRAD
JayDon
kwn
Miles Minnick
Monaleo
Olivia Dean- WINNER
RAYE
Trap Dickey
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
everything is a lot. — Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse — WINNER
MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
The Fall-Off — J. Cole
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"Able" — Kirk Franklin
"ABLE (REMIX)" — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
"All to Thee" — BeBe Winans
"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"At the Cross" — CeCe Winans
"Church" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
"Do It Again" — Kirk Franklin
"Headphones" — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.- WINNER
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Chase Infiniti
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Quinta Brunson
Regina Hall
Teyana Taylor — WINNER
Best Actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Delroy Lindo
Denzel Washington
Michael B Jordan- WINNER
Sterling K. Brown
Young Stars Award
Daria Johns
Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Jazzy's World TV- WINNER
Lela Hoffmeister
North West
Thaddeus J. Mixson
VanVan
Best Movie
Highest 2 Lowest
Him
Number One on the Call Sheet
One Battle After Another
Relationship Goals
Ruth & Boaz
Sinners- WINNER
Wicked: For Good
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese — Basketball
Claressa Shields — Boxing
Coco Gauff — Tennis
Flau'jae Johnson — Basketball
Gabby Thomas — Track & Field
Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
Naomi Osaka — Tennis
Sha'Carri Richardson — Track & Field
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge — Baseball
Anthony Edwards — Basketball
Caleb Williams — Football
Jalen Brunson — Basketball — WINNER
Jalen Hurts — Football
LeBron James — Basketball
Shedeur Sanders — Football
Stephen Curry — Basketball
BET Her
"Already Good (Tasha Slide)" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Be Great" — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
"Beautiful People" — Jill Scott
"First" — Tems
"girl, get up." — Doechii feat. SZA — WINNER
"Go Girl" — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
"Gorgeous" — Doja Cat
"Lady Lady" — Olivia Dean