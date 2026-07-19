Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha Amid India's Got Latent 2 Backlash: ‘Be Kind’

Samay Raina urged fans to stop trolling Sakshi Jha after the episode's release.
Sakshi Jha received zero points from all five judges on India's Got Latent.
The comedian said kindness mattered more than online abuse despite the controversy.
The Samay Raina-Sakshi Jha controversy has drawn widespread attention after the comedian defended the India's Got Latent Season 2 contestant amid intense online trolling. Sakshi Jha faced backlash over her controversial audition, in which she described herself as a "man-hater" and made remarks that quickly went viral. Raina has since appealed to social media users to respond with kindness rather than abuse.
Samay Raina asks fans to stop trolling Sakshi Jha
Sharing a selfie video on Instagram from his Alibaug trip, Samay Raina requested his followers to avoid sending abusive messages to Sakshi. It was said by the comedian that while memes were part of internet culture, people should remember that there was a real person behind the controversy. He also stated that performing on stage was not easy and admitted that he felt bad seeing the extent of the online backlash.
Raina further credited Sakshi for making the episode memorable, suggesting that her appearance had contributed significantly to the discussion surrounding the show.
Why Sakshi Jha's audition went viral
Sakshi Jha, a teacher and content creator from Bihar, became one of the most talked-about contestants after introducing herself as a "man-hater" during her audition. She also made controversial remarks about men and members of her own family, which failed to impress the judging panel. As a result, she received zero points from Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra.
Following the episode's release, criticism quickly spread across social media, with memes and trolling dominating online conversations. Amid the backlash, Raina urged users to replace hostility with empathy, arguing that kindness would send a stronger message than online abuse. The episode premiered on Friday on Netflix.