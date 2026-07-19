Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha Amid India's Got Latent 2 Backlash: ‘Be Kind’

Samay Raina asks fans to stop trolling Sakshi Jha

Sharing a selfie video on Instagram from his Alibaug trip, Samay Raina requested his followers to avoid sending abusive messages to Sakshi. It was said by the comedian that while memes were part of internet culture, people should remember that there was a real person behind the controversy. He also stated that performing on stage was not easy and admitted that he felt bad seeing the extent of the online backlash.