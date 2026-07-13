Kusha Kapila Denies Reconciliation Rumours With Samay Raina; Calls Viral Selfie With Raina ‘AI-Altered’

Influencer-actor Kusha Kapila has dismissed rumours of a patch-up with comedian Samay Raina after a picture of both went viral. The image sparked speculation that Kapila and Raina have patched up following their very public fallout in 2024. Kapila clarified that the picture is fake, digitally altered, and "seeded". She said she was genuinely hurt by the jokes made at her expense. She clarified she shares no friendship with Samay and urged people to stop trivialising women's experiences and move on from the episode. Kapila also said that she will never appear on Raina's show, India's Got Latent.