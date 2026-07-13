Kusha Kapila Denies Reconciliation Rumours With Samay Raina; Calls Viral Selfie With Raina ‘AI-Altered’

Kusha Kapila dismissed viral online images suggesting she reconciled with comedian Samay Raina, calling them fake and digitally altered.
The actor clarified that attending singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, where Raina was also present, did not mean they had interacted or patched up.
Kapila stated she is not friends with Raina, has blocked him, and will never appear on his show India's Got Latent.
Influencer-actor Kusha Kapila has dismissed rumours of a patch-up with comedian Samay Raina after a picture of both went viral. The image sparked speculation that Kapila and Raina have patched up following their very public fallout in 2024. Kapila clarified that the picture is fake, digitally altered, and "seeded". She said she was genuinely hurt by the jokes made at her expense. She clarified she shares no friendship with Samay and urged people to stop trivialising women's experiences and move on from the episode. Kapila also said that she will never appear on Raina's show, India's Got Latent.
Kusha Kapila clarifies on patch-up rumours with Samay Raina
On Sunday, Kapila took to Instagram Stories to reshare a post talking about Kusha patching up with Samay. Kapila wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (sic)."
In another post, she thanked Nikhil Taneja for calling out the fake images, writing, "Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It’s laughable".
"Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai. Maine kisi party mein hee nahi jaana ab (How much more are you going to keep seeding this, meme accounts? Stop already. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point just to justify why I was angry? I would lead to another legal case… Move on. I won't attend any parties anymore)."
Kapila also addressed her presence at singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, explaining that attending the same event as Samay does not mean they reconciled or interacted. "I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything," she wrote.
"I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all (sic)," she wrote further.
Kapila blocked both Raina and Ashish Solanki and underwent therapy to overcome the trauma, shame, and ridicule. "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all," she wrote.
She asked the meme pages and seeding companies to stop disempowering her. "Stop it with your ridiculous seeding. Stop minimising women. Let's all move the f**k on," she wrote, adding, "I will not let this be my entire life. Please stop it."
"I don’t need anyone to take a stand for me nor will I run a PR campaign nor will I do any seeding... Allow me to take this hurt to my grave please," she wrote in another Story.
About Kusha Kapila-Samay Raina controversy
In 2024, Samay Raina roasted Kusha Kapila on Ashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show Season 1.
Samay's jokes targeted Kusha's marriage and divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia, calling her a "gold-digger".
"While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience... I absolutely was not okay with it being played for millions of people, since some jokes straight-up dehumanized me (sic)," she wrote and blocked Samay on social media.