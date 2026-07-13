Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Chandrababu Naidu Visits Actor After Shoulder Surgery

Pawan Kalyan is recovering after undergoing a three-and-a-half-hour right shoulder surgery successfully.
Chandrababu Naidu visited the actor-politician while Anna Lezhneva shared a heartfelt update.
Doctors diagnosed severe rotator cuff injuries, with another surgery expected in two months.
The actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister is recovering after undergoing right shoulder surgery at a Mumbai hospital. As he continues his recovery, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited him to enquire about his health, while wife, Anna Lezhneva, shared a heartfelt message about his resilience and ongoing treatment.
Chandrababu Naidu visits Pawan Kalyan in hospital
A day after the surgery, the Jana Sena Party shared a photograph of Chandrababu Naidu meeting Pawan Kalyan in hospital. It was stated by the party that the Chief Minister spoke with the Deputy Chief Minister and enquired about his condition. The image showed Pawan Kalyan seated on a hospital bed with his right shoulder supported by a bandage.
Anna Lezhneva also posted an update after the surgery, saying that Pawan Kalyan has always carried responsibilities far greater than his physical pain. It was added that he rarely complains unless the pain becomes unbearable and that her current priority is ensuring he recovers safely.
Why did Pawan Kalyan undergo shoulder surgery?
According to the Jana Sena Party, doctors diagnosed Pawan Kalyan with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. Although immediate surgery had been advised, he postponed the procedure to fulfil official commitments.
The operation on his right shoulder lasted around three and a half hours and was performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. During the procedure, doctors also discovered an avulsion fracture, making the surgery more complex than initially expected. The party said the injury dates back to 2016 and worsened over the years because of political campaigns and public engagements. Surgery on his left shoulder is expected in around two months.
On the acting front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is next expected to star in an untitled film directed by Surender Reddy and OG 2.