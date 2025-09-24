This week, there is an interesting line-up of South films releasing in theatres
From thriller, action to romance, there is something for everyone in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
Pawan Kalyan's OG is one of the most-awaited films of the year
Like last week, this week is also packed with some interesting South films. From Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated Telugu drama They Call Him OG or OG to Malayalam thriller Karam, here's the list of South movies you can enjoy in theatres this week (September 25 and 26).
South Indian films to watch in theatres this week
OG (They Call Him OG) - September 25
Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera will lock horns with Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi) in the gangster drama. The film marks Telugu superstar's second film of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. His style and swag are unmatchable in the trailer and he is expected to deliver a blockbuster.
Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. The actioner is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment.
Andha 7 Naatkal - September 25
Directed by M. Sundar, the Tamil-language romantic thriller features debutants G. Vineeth Teja and SM Shri Swetha in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of a man who uses the power of love to change a situation that even God cannot intervene in. The film also stars K. Bhagyaraj, Namo Narayanan, Subashini Kannan, and Thalaivasal Vijay.
Karam - September 25
Karam is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It stars Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Baburaj.
It is the story of a former military officer, Dev Mahendran, who goes on a vacation abroad with his wife and daughter. In an international country, he gets entangled in a crisis with a mafia group which is related to his past.
Kiss Me Idiot - September 26
The Tamil-dubbed version of the Kannada film Kiss (2019) stars Sreeleela, Viraat, Avinash Yelandur, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, and the late Robo Shankar. It is inspired by the South Korean film 100 Days (2004). The story revolves around Nandini, an architecture student who damages the car of Arjun, the son of a big businessman. As the former fails to cover the damages, the latter gives her two options. He asks her to either give him two kisses or work as his assistant for 72 days. Nandini chooses the second option, and the film shows how they turn lovers from enemies.
Kutram Thavir - September 26
The Tamil crime thriller follows the story of a man named Rudra, who is traumatised by the death of his older sister, a victim of a medical insurance fraud. Rudra is on a mission to unravel the truth to avenge the death of his sister. Directed by M. Gajendra, the film stars Rishi Rithvik, Aradya Krishna, Sai Saindhavi, Saravanan, Sai Deena, and George Vijay.
Right - September 26
This Tamil thriller drama, directed by Subramanian Ramesh Kumar, is about a distressed father who is searching for his missing son. When he goes to the police, he and the others get trapped by a mysterious force, asking them to face some dark secrets through a deadly game.
The film stars Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty), Arun Pandian, Akshara Reddy, Yuvina Parthavi, Munnar Ramesh, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan.
Balti - September 26
This Malayalam sports action thriller is set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, where people eat, live, and breathe Kabaddi. Headlined by Shane Nigam, the film is about rivalries between two teams. Directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, and Selvaraghavan.
Kushi (Re-release) - September 25
Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika starrer is re-releasing in theatres. The 2000 Tamil romantic comedy was directed by SJ Suryah.
It revolves around the story of Jenny and Shiva, who come from different backgrounds. They attend the same college and develop a friendship, but their bond turns sour due to misunderstandings. But later, love blossoms, and they get into a romantic relationship.