Kiss Me Idiot - September 26

The Tamil-dubbed version of the Kannada film Kiss (2019) stars Sreeleela, Viraat, Avinash Yelandur, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, and the late Robo Shankar. It is inspired by the South Korean film 100 Days (2004). The story revolves around Nandini, an architecture student who damages the car of Arjun, the son of a big businessman. As the former fails to cover the damages, the latter gives her two options. He asks her to either give him two kisses or work as his assistant for 72 days. Nandini chooses the second option, and the film shows how they turn lovers from enemies.