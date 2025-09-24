Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG To Malayalam Action Thriller Karam: South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week

South Films releasing in theatres this week: From Pawan Kalyan's OG to Thalapathy Vijay starrer Kushi, this week is packed with some interesting films.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
South films releasing in theatres this week
South films releasing in theatres this week Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week, there is an interesting line-up of South films releasing in theatres

  • From thriller, action to romance, there is something for everyone in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

  • Pawan Kalyan's OG is one of the most-awaited films of the year

Like last week, this week is also packed with some interesting South films. From Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated Telugu drama They Call Him OG or OG to Malayalam thriller Karam, here's the list of South movies you can enjoy in theatres this week (September 25 and 26).

South Indian films to watch in theatres this week

OG (They Call Him OG) - September 25

Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera will lock horns with Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi) in the gangster drama. The film marks Telugu superstar's second film of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. His style and swag are unmatchable in the trailer and he is expected to deliver a blockbuster.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. The actioner is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment.

Pawan Kalyan OG release cancelled in North America - X
Pawan Kalyan's OG Shows Cancelled In North America? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Andha 7 Naatkal - September 25

Directed by M. Sundar, the Tamil-language romantic thriller features debutants G. Vineeth Teja and SM Shri Swetha in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of a man who uses the power of love to change a situation that even God cannot intervene in. The film also stars K. Bhagyaraj, Namo Narayanan, Subashini Kannan, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Related Content
Related Content

Karam - September 25

Karam is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It stars Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Baburaj.

It is the story of a former military officer, Dev Mahendran, who goes on a vacation abroad with his wife and daughter. In an international country, he gets entangled in a crisis with a mafia group which is related to his past.

Kiss Me Idiot - September 26

The Tamil-dubbed version of the Kannada film Kiss (2019) stars Sreeleela, Viraat, Avinash Yelandur, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, and the late Robo Shankar. It is inspired by the South Korean film 100 Days (2004). The story revolves around Nandini, an architecture student who damages the car of Arjun, the son of a big businessman. As the former fails to cover the damages, the latter gives her two options. He asks her to either give him two kisses or work as his assistant for 72 days. Nandini chooses the second option, and the film shows how they turn lovers from enemies.

Kutram Thavir - September 26

The Tamil crime thriller follows the story of a man named Rudra, who is traumatised by the death of his older sister, a victim of a medical insurance fraud. Rudra is on a mission to unravel the truth to avenge the death of his sister. Directed by M. Gajendra, the film stars Rishi Rithvik, Aradya Krishna, Sai Saindhavi, Saravanan, Sai Deena, and George Vijay.

Right - September 26

This Tamil thriller drama, directed by Subramanian Ramesh Kumar, is about a distressed father who is searching for his missing son. When he goes to the police, he and the others get trapped by a mysterious force, asking them to face some dark secrets through a deadly game.

The film stars Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty), Arun Pandian, Akshara Reddy, Yuvina Parthavi, Munnar Ramesh, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan.

Netflix's Alice in Borderland Season 3 release date, time, cast, plot - X
Alice In Borderland 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Japanese Hit Series; Check Out Time, Cast, Plot

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Balti - September 26

This Malayalam sports action thriller is set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, where people eat, live, and breathe Kabaddi. Headlined by Shane Nigam, the film is about rivalries between two teams. Directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, and Selvaraghavan.

Kushi (Re-release) - September 25

Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika starrer is re-releasing in theatres. The 2000 Tamil romantic comedy was directed by SJ Suryah.

It revolves around the story of Jenny and Shiva, who come from different backgrounds. They attend the same college and develop a friendship, but their bond turns sour due to misunderstandings. But later, love blossoms, and they get into a romantic relationship.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Karun Nair Still In Scheme Of Things? Jurel Likely To Replace Pant

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND One Win Away From Final

  3. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  5. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  5. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures