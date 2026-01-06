Toxic: Yash Unveils Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In A Stylish Look

Rukmini Vasanth joins an expanding ensemble

This reveal follows a series of first-look posters that have steadily built anticipation around Toxic. Earlier, Nayanthara was introduced as Ganga, a fierce and commanding figure whose weapon-ready stance positioned her as a central force in the story. Kiara Advani’s look as Nadia leaned into emotional intensity, while Huma Qureshi’s Elizabeth carried gothic undertones and quiet menace. More recently, Tara Sutaria was unveiled as Rebecca, a glamorous yet dangerous presence, captured with a gun in hand. Together, these reveal underline the film’s emphasis on morally complex, layered characters.