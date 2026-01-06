Toxic: Yash Unveils Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In A Stylish Look

Rukmini Vasanth's first look from Yash's Toxic introduces her as Mellisa.
The reveal follows earlier first looks of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic blends stylised action with emotionally layered storytelling.
Rukmini Vasanth's first look from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been officially unveiled, marking her entry into Yash’s much-anticipated action drama. The poster introduces the actor as Mellisa, a poised yet commanding presence within the film’s dark and stylised narrative world. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the big-budget film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in March 2026.
Rukmini Vasanth's first look from Toxic
The character reveal places Rukmini Vasanth in a striking visual frame. Set against a hazy party backdrop reminiscent of the late 1960s, the poster shows her moving calmly through surrounding chaos, dressed in a thigh-high slit outfit that reinforces the character’s confidence and authority. The look suggests restraint rather than aggression, hinting at a role driven by intelligence and emotional control rather than spectacle alone.
Rukmini Vasanth joins an expanding ensemble
This reveal follows a series of first-look posters that have steadily built anticipation around Toxic. Earlier, Nayanthara was introduced as Ganga, a fierce and commanding figure whose weapon-ready stance positioned her as a central force in the story. Kiara Advani’s look as Nadia leaned into emotional intensity, while Huma Qureshi’s Elizabeth carried gothic undertones and quiet menace. More recently, Tara Sutaria was unveiled as Rebecca, a glamorous yet dangerous presence, captured with a gun in hand. Together, these reveal underline the film’s emphasis on morally complex, layered characters.
With Vasanth's character reveal, the ensemble cast grows richer and more intriguing. The makers have described Toxic as a dark, emotionally driven action drama, and each character introduction appears carefully designed to add texture to its world. Rukmini Vasanth’s inclusion signals a shift towards quieter, more internalised power within the narrative, contrasting with the overt intensity seen in some of the earlier reveals.
Director Geetu Mohandas has spoken about Rukmini’s thoughtful approach to acting, noting her curiosity and habit of questioning scenes to uncover deeper meaning. According to Mohandas, this process allows Rukmini to bring depth and clarity to her performances, aligning well with the film’s layered storytelling ambitions.
A technically ambitious action drama
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned across multiple Indian languages. The film boasts a strong technical team, including cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and music composer Ravi Basrur.
Action sequences are being choreographed by Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, best known for his work on the John Wick franchise, alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. This collaboration points to action set-pieces designed with international sensibilities while retaining local intensity.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. With each first look, the Yash action drama Toxic continues to position itself as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.
