Toxic Teaser Release Date Announced As Yash Turns Self-Destructive In New Poster

The Toxic teaser release date has been officially announced, with Yash appearing in a striking self-destructive avatar in the film’s latest poster.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Yashs Toxic
Yash's Toxic Teaser Release Date Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Toxic teaser release date set for February 2026.

  • Yash appears intense in new self-destructive poster.

  • Toxic to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.

Toxic teaser release date has finally been revealed, ending weeks of speculation around Yash’s much-discussed film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The announcement came with a new poster that presents the actor in a darker, more self-destructive light, pushing the intrigue around the project even further.

Ever since the birthday glimpse dropped, the film has stayed firmly in online conversations. Its brooding visual tone and looming box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 have only added to the curiosity. Now, the latest reveal signals that promotions are moving into the next phase.

Toxic teaser release date and new poster details

The teaser will be unveiled on February 20 at 9.35 am. The newly released poster shows Yash as Raya, standing in a blood-streaked blizzard. He drinks straight from a bottle, surrounded by wreckage, his face partly hidden in shadow. The image suggests a man caught in chaos, possibly battling both external enemies and his own demons.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several other languages. The scale clearly points to an international ambition.

Cast, buzz and box office clash

The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, along with Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash’s earlier line, “Daddy’s home,” quickly became a talking point among fans, marking his return to theatres in style.

Backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a direct box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Published At:
