Toxic Teaser Release Date Announced As Yash Turns Self-Destructive In New Poster

Toxic teaser release date has finally been revealed, ending weeks of speculation around Yash’s much-discussed film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The announcement came with a new poster that presents the actor in a darker, more self-destructive light, pushing the intrigue around the project even further.
Ever since the birthday glimpse dropped, the film has stayed firmly in online conversations. Its brooding visual tone and looming box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 have only added to the curiosity. Now, the latest reveal signals that promotions are moving into the next phase.
Toxic teaser release date and new poster details
The teaser will be unveiled on February 20 at 9.35 am. The newly released poster shows Yash as Raya, standing in a blood-streaked blizzard. He drinks straight from a bottle, surrounded by wreckage, his face partly hidden in shadow. The image suggests a man caught in chaos, possibly battling both external enemies and his own demons.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several other languages. The scale clearly points to an international ambition.
Cast, buzz and box office clash
The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, along with Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash’s earlier line, “Daddy’s home,” quickly became a talking point among fans, marking his return to theatres in style.
Backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a direct box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.