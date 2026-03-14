Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (March 15, 2026 - March 21, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights how planetary movements may influence different aspects of life, including health, finances, relationships, career, and education. While some individuals may experience financial growth, career opportunities, and stronger relationships, others may need to remain cautious about expenses, health habits, and misunderstandings. Maintaining patience, making wise decisions, and staying focused on personal goals can help make the week more productive and balanced.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you should make sure to give your body a rest because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. Because you have been experiencing a great deal of mental stress as of late, taking some time to relax right now will be beneficial to your mental health. As a result, engaging in novel activities and engaging in entertainment is an effective method for unwinding. Because Rahu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, those who were born under your Moon sign will experience a very fortunate week in terms of their financial situation. Given that favourable planetary placements can present wonderful prospects for boosting your wealth, you mustn't allow your efforts to become less significant. Confrontations and disagreements with younger members of the family are likely to be a source of irritation this week.
This may make you feel more stressed out mentally and put some gap between you and them. During this week, your standing at work will be readily apparent, and even those who are opposed to you will be able to respect you. mainly due to the fact that a single, rather minor act of kindness might result in a significant promotion that everyone will talk about. Take pleasure in this pleasant experience and try to maintain a positive attitude. You must provide your best effort this week; otherwise, you can be subjected to reprimands from both your parents and your teachers. As a consequence of this, there is a significant potential that you will experience feelings of depression over the entire week. Therefore, for you to produce your best performance, it would be preferable for you to continue the hard work that you have been doing since the beginning.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Yoga and meditation regularly will be good for your physical and mental well-being this week, as Ketu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign. With this in mind, it is recommended that you go outside and engage in some recreational activities, such as going for a walk in the fresh air. During this week, if you have previously invested money, it has the potential to become a significant source of trouble for you because it may result in financial losses. Therefore, before making any judgments, it is necessary to give thorough consideration to the situation. At the present moment, it is the appropriate time to entrust your parents with the responsibility of new projects.
You are going to have to inform them about your goals right from the beginning and ask for their feedback. You might be able to make your dream come true this week if you've been yearning to travel to another country. There is a good chance that you will be required to go outside of the country for work-related reasons. If you do this, you will increase your chances of making a profit and advancing your career. As a result, you should proceed with your efforts without any reluctance. Your zodiac sign is experiencing a confluence of favourable planets this week, which implies that you will be successful in a variety of endeavours. Due to the fact that success is certain to follow this week, it would be preferable for you to study attentively and avoid any complications that may arise.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You are the only person who knows what is best for you, so you should be confident and assertive, make decisions quickly to enhance your health, and be ready to deal with the consequences of those decisions. This week, you will enjoy a dramatic increase in your financial situation because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Your current financial status will be greatly improved as a result of this, and as a consequence, you can choose to provide financial assistance to a member of your family. As a result of the hilarious and lively behaviour of your family members this week, the atmosphere will be brightened, and the family will experience joy.
In addition, the unexpected good news that comes from a distant cousin in the latter half of the week will bring happiness to the entire family. Since Saturn is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you can experience feelings of lethargy or a victim mentality during this week. On the other hand, you will be anxious to receive praise for everything that you accomplish without exception. This may result in a positive chance for job progression that is positive. If you have previously had difficulty comprehending the material, you will need to exert even more effort this week to accomplish your objectives. For the duration of this time period, you will probably encounter a multitude of obstacles, but if you approach everything with patience, you will be able to triumph over every barrier.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign; your health will be in an excellent state this week. Not only will you be content, but you will also be in good health. It is possible that elderly persons who were born under this sign will experience relief from persistent knee and hand ailments during this time period. This is because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which indicates that you are aware of the significance of taking action and beginning to amass cash before your current financial situation becomes even more precarious. Despite the fact that you are aware of this, you will not be able to accomplish this task this week, which will result in a great deal of financial issues in the future. During this week, you should be patient when interacting with children or people who have less experience than you do. The possibility exists that you and the other person have divergent points of view, which could result in you losing your patience and using language that is abusive.
Your reputation within the family could suffer as a result of this. So, for the time being, you should refrain from doing anything similar. When it comes to the career horoscope related to your zodiac sign, this week will prove to be fairly fortunate for those who are employed in their respective fields. You are going to be able to approach every work with a revitalised sense of vitality and vigour throughout this period. It is possible that students who were born under this sign would choose to devote their time this week to their own personal luxuries and comforts rather than academic pursuits. However, by the time you become aware of the adverse effects, it may already be too late to do something about it. According to the health horoscope, this week is going to be slightly better from a health standpoint. This is because Saturn is currently located in the ninth house, regarding the sign with which the Moon is associated. On the other hand, you will need to pay particular attention to a few things during this time, such as maintaining a regular walking routine for approximately thirty minutes each morning and evening, and engaging in physical activity or yoga in the park whenever you have the opportunity to do so.
For people who were born under this sign, it is anticipated that this week will be fairly favourable financially. At this moment, the positions and orientations of the planets appear to be fairly advantageous for you. As a result, you have the potential to be successful in any legal proceeding that is associated with land or property. As a result of the fact that you will be seen taking full care of your mother's health during this period, particularly by practising yoga with her whenever you have the opportunity to do so, this time may also be beneficial for her health. Additionally, you will infrequently receive assistance from your siblings, including your brothers and sisters. This week will prove to be more productive for partnerships if you yourself are seen making attempts to build your firm. Those who are in partnership businesses are recommended to be clear about things or create an exit strategy if something goes wrong during this time. Students are going to see beneficial improvements in a variety of settings during this time period, as indicated by your weekly horoscope. This is going to be a fantastic moment for you to prepare for a competitive exam, you should take advantage of it. This period of time will be favored by a number of planets that are located in your zodiac sign, who will offer you a lot of prosperity.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As a result of Rahu's position in the seventh house from your Moon sign, you can experience feelings of being overweight or gaining weight during this week. Therefore, you should maintain control of your weight by engaging in frequent yoga and physical activity. Eat nothing that is fried. Given that Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house in relation to your Moon sign, it is recommended that you seek the guidance of reliable individuals to improve your financial condition during this week. Given that your goals might not always be successful, you will need to gain knowledge from the experiences of others in order to make the appropriate choices. Over the course of this week, those who were born under your sign will experience a better-than-average week. On the other hand, you will need to keep a tight check on problems pertaining to finances.
The horoscope for the week predicts that those who were born under your sign will have an exceptionally high level of happiness in their home life this week. You will also be effective in resolving any issues that have occurred in the past between members of the family. It is because of this that your parents will feel proud of you. Additionally, this week will bring you favourable outcomes in terms of travel related to your work, since these excursions will present you with fresh prospects. Another group of people who are likely to benefit financially from a trip is individuals who are working in the import and export industry. The approaching competitive examinations may be badly impacted by the fact that a big number of students will be spending a considerable amount of time on social media this week. Therefore, it is in your best interest to restrict your usage of your phone or laptop and instead concentrate on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Even if this week will bring about favourable changes to your health, it is recommended to do extensive study on any product before applying it to your face. Since Jupiter is located in the tenth house in relation to your Moon sign, engaging in Bhramari Yoga will prove to be of great significance and of great benefit to you in terms of alleviating issues that are associated with your throat. Consuming alcoholic beverages or other intoxicants carries with it the possibility of resulting in monetary losses. While under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can likely misplace valuables, which you will later come to regret. This week, you will have a large amount of relief if you are away from your family for reasons related to work or study.
Furthermore, you will be able to win people over and resolve any disputes that may exist within their minds, thereby promoting peace and harmony via your eloquence. Given that Saturn is currently located in the seventh house in relation to your Moon sign, you should avoid discussing any significant matters or plans in your professional life with anyone else. mainly since there is a possibility that you might reveal your innermost thoughts and emotions to another person, which could result in your own plans being used against you. Many students have the potential to achieve major achievements through the use of social media this week. To accomplish what they have set out to do, they will need to put in a lot of effort and patiently wait for everything to be completed correctly. It is therefore recommended that you make use of social media for the purpose for which it was designed, rather than engaging in conversation or gossip with your pals.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
If you want to live a better life, you will need to use this week to make every effort to enhance both your physical health and your personality. By doing so, you will be able to keep your health in good condition and alleviate any mental stress. Because Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, the upcoming week will be fantastic for making financial investments. There is a high probability that any investment you make during this period will result in big rewards. Your lord of riches and finances will be in a favourable state, which is the reason for this favourable situation. In order to succeed this week, you will need to take a pragmatic attitude. When confronted with a challenging circumstance, it is important to refrain from expecting miracles from those who assist.
Instead of thinking that you are in danger due to other people, you need to appreciate the fact that they are there to support you. During the course of this week, the presence of multiple planets in your zodiac sign will bring about favourable outcomes for professionals. Congratulations! Additionally, because Saturn is located in the sixth house with regard to the sign of the Moon, this time period may also prove to be beneficial for individuals who are contemplating beginning a new business that is not related to their major employment or service. Over the course of this week, students will be required to properly keep their books or academic notes in a secure location. This is because there is a possibility that you will leave them in a rush and find it difficult to locate them later on.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
You will need to be more diligent about protecting your health this week because Rahu is currently located in the fourth house from your Moon sign. To do this, choose meals that are prepared at home and are clean rather than foods that are fried or roasted. If you want to enjoy the fresh air, you should also go for walks outside in the morning and evening. When you do this, you will be able to keep your health. During this week, those who are experiencing challenges with their finances will receive assistance from their families. You will be able to overcome any challenge with the assistance of your close family, who will provide you with financial assistance if it is required. Consequently, you should strive toward improving your relationships with your friends and relatives and make an effort to do so.
Through the use of social media or the telephone, you will likely be informed of some unfortunate news from a distant relative. Both you and your parents can experience some anxiety as a result of this situation. Therefore, from the very beginning, you should get yourself ready for every possible outcome. This week, those in business should refrain from taking any risks without first gaining a comprehensive understanding of them. Take caution, and read with great attention. It is best to avoid signing any legal or corporate documents. On the other hand, you can find yourself in a very precarious situation. Therefore, when dealing with paperwork, avoid being hasty and negligent. Students who are born under your zodiac sign will not have any reservations about putting in a lot of effort this week, which will ultimately help them accomplish positive outcomes. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and give your full attention to your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, driving too quickly after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol could end up being quite expensive. This irresponsibility will likely result in monetary losses as well as health problems for a great number of people. During this week, you will find yourself in a variety of fascinating new settings because Rahu is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign. The result of this will not only bring about large financial advantages, but it will also provide the impression that your financial status is significantly stronger than it was before. This week, you might want to consider taking your family on a religious excursion because Jupiter is currently located in the seventh house of your Moon sign.
Within the family, this will serve to build brotherhood and tranquillity among the members of the family. It is also likely that your parents will be delighted with your character. Over the course of this week, you will not find the backing of your professors and elders to improve your profession. However, there is a possibility that you will have different opinions from theirs. That could result in a substantial amount of difficulties. A substantial amount of success may be achieved by students who are studying for competitive examinations this week. Your competitive spirit will rise throughout this time, which is another reason why this period of time will prove to be extremely advantageous for individuals who are seeking higher education.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You can integrate exercise or yoga into your routine during this period. The favorable movement of various planets and constellations will inspire you to pay close attention to your health. So, make maximum use of this. This week, Rahu will be in the second house of your Moon sign, giving you plenty of creative ideas. However, in order to enjoy considerable financial benefits, these ideas must be channelled properly. The situation appears to indicate that a creative new idea will result in financial gains.
As a result, instead of wasting time on frivolous pursuits, concentrate on the task at hand. Your home might be packed with guests for a fun and fulfilling week. Social activities with your family will also help keep them happy. This week, set aside all other tasks and focus on the activities you enjoyed as a child. These hobbies could be tied to a hidden talent of yours, such as dancing, singing, or painting. However, you will need to keep your career and its goals in mind. This week, the God of Wisdom will bless many students for their efforts and guide them to prosperity. Additionally, students studying for tough exams will find luck on their side.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You are the only person who knows what is best for you, so you should be confident and assertive, make decisions quickly to enhance your health, and be ready to deal with the consequences of those decisions. Your financial position may get more difficult if you pay a visit to any of your close relatives this week because Ketu is located in the seventh house of your Moon sign. It is possible that they anticipate receiving some form of financial assistance from you. There is a possibility that your father will reprimand you for anything that you say this week, which might be a very distressing experience for you.
Avoid reacting to his statements as much as possible in order to keep the peace within the family, as doing so could cause the conflict to become more intense. With Saturn in the second house of your Moon sign, your enemies will be active throughout this week, and they will occasionally conspire against you, exploiting your weaknesses. Because of this, you will not be able to rise in your professional career. You also run the risk of getting into significant difficulty. A significant number of pupils who are preparing for government examinations will have a favourable week. Because of the shifting placements of various planets throughout this time period, pupils will be blessed with good fortune, and they will achieve unparalleled success in every aspect of their lives.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Given that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, this week you will experience several favourable changes in your health that will assist you in communicating honestly with others in both your professional and social lives. This will not only boost your bravery and self-assurance, but it will also give you the impression that you are completely capable of making choices. There is a possibility that some natives born under this zodiac sign will be fortunate enough to experience a fortunate event this week. This will need a large financial investment on your part; however, because you have already saved up, these expenditures will not have an impact on your current financial status. Your efforts to revitalise your relationships with your relatives will be rewarded with exceptional success this week.
During this time period, it will also be an excellent week for dealing with domestic concerns and doing long-overdue chores around the house. This week, you will be successful in strengthening your connections with your superiors and subordinates at work by addressing any past arguments with them, as Jupiter is in the fourth house of your Moon sign. This will allow you to improve your ties with them. Not only will this improve your reputation, but it will also boost the likelihood that you will receive a raise in the near future. You will be able to acquire an advantage over other people if you do this week's assignment of learning new strategies and applying them to your studies. In particular, those who are engaged in the process of preparing for entrance examinations will be required to use novel approaches and improve their creative powers.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7