West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

West Indies Women face defending champions New Zealand Women in Match 4 of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Hayley Matthews-led West Indies enter the clash after warm-up defeats against India and Australia, while New Zealand come in with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh
Toss update: West Indies Women have won the toss and opted to field first
West Indies Women will begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a tough challenge as they face defending champions New Zealand Women in the fourth match of the tournament at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, 13 June.
Hayley Matthews-led West Indies enter the contest after a difficult warm-up phase, suffering defeats against India and Australia. Despite having plenty of match-winners in their squad, the Caribbean side will need a strong collective effort to challenge the reigning champions.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to start their title defence on a winning note. The White Ferns recently lost a T20I series against England but bounced back with dominant warm-up victories over South Africa and Bangladesh, giving them plenty of confidence ahead of the big clash.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
West Indies Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack