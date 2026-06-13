West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

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West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Catch toss update, playing XIs and preview for Match 4 of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women on Saturday, 13 June at the Rose Bowl

West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Womens T20 World Cup 2026
West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs | Photo: X / Windies Cricket
Summary of this article

  • West Indies Women face defending champions New Zealand Women in Match 4 of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • Hayley Matthews-led West Indies enter the clash after warm-up defeats against India and Australia, while New Zealand come in with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh

  • Toss update: West Indies Women have won the toss and opted to field first

West Indies Women will begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a tough challenge as they face defending champions New Zealand Women in the fourth match of the tournament at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, 13 June.

West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score

Hayley Matthews-led West Indies enter the contest after a difficult warm-up phase, suffering defeats against India and Australia. Despite having plenty of match-winners in their squad, the Caribbean side will need a strong collective effort to challenge the reigning champions.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to start their title defence on a winning note. The White Ferns recently lost a T20I series against England but bounced back with dominant warm-up victories over South Africa and Bangladesh, giving them plenty of confidence ahead of the big clash.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

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West Indies Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

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