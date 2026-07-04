Wimbledon 2026: Yuki Bhambri Crashes Out In Gentlemen's Doubles First Round

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus crashed out in the opening round of Wimbledon men's doubles after a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to Jean-Julien Rojer and Theodore Winegar
The Dutch-American pair dominated on serve, winning a higher percentage of both first- and second-serve points while breaking twice
Bhambri and Venus failed to convert any break points and were hurt by seven double faults, compared to just one from their opponents
The Indian men's doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus bowed out in the opening round of Wimbledon after suffering a straight set defeat to the Dutch-American pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Theodore Winegar on Friday.
Bhambri and Venus went down 3-6, 4-6 with their opponents enjoying a higher winning percentage on both first and second serves. Rojer and Winegar broke serve twice, while Bhambri and Venus failed to convert any of their break-point opportunities.
The Indo-New Zealand pair also struggled with their serve, committing seven double faults compared to just one by their opponents.
In another men's doubles first-round match, the Indo-Japanese pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Takeru Yuzuki lost a closely fought contest to Peru's Ignacio Buse and Argentina's Marco Trungelliti 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (10).
The pairing of N. Sriram Balaji and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner also exited in the opening round after losing 6-3, 6-7 (7), 4-6 to Belgium's Sander Gillé and the Netherlands' Sem Verbeek.