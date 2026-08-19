Teenager Garret Tan Pulls Off Massive Lakshya Sen Upset At Badminton World Championships

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World No. 92 Garret Tan produced one of the biggest upsets of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, knocking out 14th seed Lakshya Sen 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping 73-minute battle. The 18-year-old American recovered after losing the opening game, using his powerful attack, solid defence and composure to withstand Lakshya's repeated fightbacks and a roaring home crowd. Tan sealed the deciding game with a confident finish, leaving Lakshya exhausted on the court as the packed arena fell silent. Lakshya later admitted that he was constantly playing catch-up and physically drained after the gruelling contest, while Tan celebrated the biggest win of his career and joked that his Friday flight back to the USA may now need a rethink.

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Garret Tan defeats Lakshya Sen
United States' Garret Tan celebrates with the members of his support staff after defeating India's Lakshya Sen at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Garret Tan World Badminton Championships
United States' Garret Tan celebrates after defeating India's Lakshya Sen at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Lakshya Sen World Badminton Championships
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to USA's Garret Tan, unseen, in the men's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Garret Tan World Badminton Championships 2026
United States' Garret Tan plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Lakshya Sen BWF World Championships
India's Lakshya Sen reacts as he plays against United States' Garret Tan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to USA's Garret Tan, unseen, in the men's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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BWF World Championships Garret Tan
United States' Garret Tan plays against India's Lakshya Sen during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to USA's Garret Tan, unseen, in the men's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Lakshya Sen Badminton World Championships 2026
India's Lakshya Sen plays against United States' Garret Tan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Lakshya Sen Badminton World Championships
India's Lakshya Sen during a men's singles round of 32 badminton match against USA's Garret Tan at the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
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India Badminton World Championships Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot to USA's Garret Tan, unseen, in the men's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

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