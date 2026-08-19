Teenager Garret Tan Pulls Off Massive Lakshya Sen Upset At Badminton World Championships
World No. 92 Garret Tan produced one of the biggest upsets of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, knocking out 14th seed Lakshya Sen 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping 73-minute battle. The 18-year-old American recovered after losing the opening game, using his powerful attack, solid defence and composure to withstand Lakshya's repeated fightbacks and a roaring home crowd. Tan sealed the deciding game with a confident finish, leaving Lakshya exhausted on the court as the packed arena fell silent. Lakshya later admitted that he was constantly playing catch-up and physically drained after the gruelling contest, while Tan celebrated the biggest win of his career and joked that his Friday flight back to the USA may now need a rethink.
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