Teenager Garret Tan Pulls Off Massive Lakshya Sen Upset At Badminton World Championships

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 August 2026 8:07 pm

World No. 92 Garret Tan produced one of the biggest upsets of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, knocking out 14th seed Lakshya Sen 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping 73-minute battle. The 18-year-old American recovered after losing the opening game, using his powerful attack, solid defence and composure to withstand Lakshya's repeated fightbacks and a roaring home crowd. Tan sealed the deciding game with a confident finish, leaving Lakshya exhausted on the court as the packed arena fell silent. Lakshya later admitted that he was constantly playing catch-up and physically drained after the gruelling contest, while Tan celebrated the biggest win of his career and joked that his Friday flight back to the USA may now need a rethink.