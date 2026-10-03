Rohit Sharma’s Priceless Reaction After Wild Throw Nearly Hits Siraj, Virat Kohli Adds To The Drama | Watch

Wild throw nearly hits Siraj during West Indies’ chase of 352
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli burst into laughter after the hilarious near-miss
Hope and Jangoo rebuild after John Campbell’s early dismissal
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could not contain their laughter after a hilarious fielding moment nearly turned awkward for Mohammed Siraj during the third ODI between India and West Indies in New Chandigarh.
With the West Indies chasing India’s imposing 351/7, the Indian players were looking to maintain pressure after removing John Campbell early in the innings. However, one throw from the field briefly shifted the focus from the contest to an entertaining moment between the Indian players.
Wild Throw Leaves Siraj In Danger
The incident occurred during the sixth over of West Indies’ chase. Amir Jangoo worked the ball into the on-side and decided to take a quick single. Gurnoor Brar collected the ball and fired a throw towards the bowler’s end, where Siraj was positioned. The throw, however, went dangerously close to the fast bowler, who was down on the ground as he tried to avoid it.
Instead of showing frustration, the Indian players immediately saw the funny side of the moment. Rohit Sharma was visibly amused, with the former captain breaking into laughter along with Virat Kohli as the situation unfolded. The light-hearted exchange provided a brief moment of relief in what had otherwise been an intense chase.
The throw did not result in any damage, allowing play to continue without interruption. It also highlighted the pace and unpredictability that can accompany fielding attempts, particularly when players are trying to stop quick singles and create run-out opportunities.
West Indies Keep India Under Pressure
The amusing incident came during a promising start from West Indies. After Campbell was bowled by Siraj for 10 off seven deliveries, Shai Hope and Jangoo combined to rebuild the innings. Siraj produced the crucial breakthrough in the fourth over when his delivery nipped back and crashed into Campbell’s off-stump.
Hope and Jangoo then settled into their partnership, keeping the required rate within reach. By the time the incident took place, West Indies had moved to 49/1 after six overs, with Hope and Jangoo beginning to establish themselves at the crease. The visitors were chasing 352 after KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 helped India recover from an early collapse.