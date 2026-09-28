Rohit Sharma’s Freak Bus Slip Leaves Virat Kohli Shocked, Video Goes Viral | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Rohit Sharma escaped a freak injury scare after slipping while getting off India’s team bus, with Virat Kohli appearing shocked during the incident following the first ODI

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Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma escaped a freak injury scare after slipping while getting off the team bus

  • Virat Kohli appeared visibly shocked as the incident unfolded

  • Rohit scored 32 in India’s eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI

Rohit Sharma gave the Indian camp a major scare when he reportedly slipped while getting off the team bus, briefly raising concerns about a possible injury. The incident, captured on video, showed the veteran opener losing his footing as he stepped down, with Virat Kohli appearing visibly shocked by what had happened.

The scare came shortly after the pair had returned to the ODI spotlight together during India’s series opener against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Fortunately, there was no indication that Rohit suffered a serious injury from the incident. The veteran had already played an important role in India’s eight-wicket victory in the first ODI, giving the hosts a brisk start before his dismissal for 32.

Rohit Sharma’s Bus Slip Leaves Virat Kohli Shocked

The unusual incident quickly grabbed the attention of cricket fans because of how suddenly it unfolded. Rohit was making his way off the team bus when he appeared to lose his balance, resulting in an awkward slip. Kohli, who was nearby, could be seen reacting to the moment, adding to the concern surrounding the incident.

While such moments can look alarming, there has been no reported serious injury arising from the slip. That will come as a relief to India, particularly with Rohit still an important part of the ODI setup. The veteran opener has returned to international cricket alongside Kohli and remains one of the experienced figures in a batting line-up led by Shubman Gill.

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The incident also came at a time when attention was firmly on the senior pair after their performances in the first ODI. India began their chase strongly, with Rohit and Gill putting together 74 runs for the opening wicket before Alzarri Joseph dismissed the former India captain.

Rohit Sharma’s Performance In 1st ODI

Rohit made an aggressive start in Thiruvananthapuram, helping India race through the early overs alongside Gill. He scored 32 from 35 deliveries, hitting two fours and three sixes, as India reached 74 before losing their first wicket in the 12th over. Alzarri Joseph dismissed Rohit, with wicketkeeper Jewel Andrew completing the catch.

Although Rohit could not convert his start into a bigger score, his aggressive approach helped India establish momentum in the chase. Gill subsequently continued the charge, scoring 110, before Virat Kohli took over with an unbeaten 139. The pair added 151 for the second wicket, allowing India to chase West Indies’ 295/7 in just 41.4 overs.

Kohli’s innings was particularly significant as he registered his 55th ODI century and became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 15,000 ODI runs. India eventually finished on 300/2, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India’s second ODI against West Indies is scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati.

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