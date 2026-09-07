‘Hopefully, Not This Time’: Mitchell Santner’s Message For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Before IND Vs NZ ODI Series

He expects a hard series shaped by the time of year and the surfaces. "It is shaping up nicely. I think it is going to be a great series. Traditionally, it can do a little bit in New Zealand at that time of the year," Santner told PTI. He added, "It could be trying to fight fire with fire, playing your shots. There might be times we need to sit back and let the bowlers go for a bit, try to get the shine off the ball. There is a lot that can go on in the Test matches in New Zealand. It is going to be an exciting series and one that we can't wait for," he told PTI.