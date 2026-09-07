‘Hopefully, Not This Time’: Mitchell Santner’s Message For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Before IND Vs NZ ODI Series

Mitchell Santner has warned New Zealand about the threat posed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series
Santner believes the veteran duo have enjoyed playing on New Zealand pitches in the past
India and New Zealand will play five ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup, followed by two crucial Tests
New Zealand expect Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to pose a major threat in the five-match ODI series against India later this year, with Mitchell Santner warning that the veteran pair could again enjoy local conditions. Kohli and Rohit now play only the 50-overs format and will return when India tour New Zealand in October-November for five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests.
The tour matters beyond the bilateral contest. It gives both teams a long white-ball run before next year's ODI World Cup and a short but significant Test leg with World Test Championship points at stake. Santner also told PTI that New Zealand want more than preparation — they want a home series win.
The New Zealand captain made the comments while leading Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the European T20 Premier League. He said the ODI contests will test his side immediately before attention turns to the two-Test series in New Zealand conditions.
ODI Series Outlook
"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around," Santner told PTI.
He placed the series in a wider context. "It is going to be a great series, no doubt. It is all a lead-up for the World Cup next year in ODIs. Everyone is trying to figure out their best team; what that might look like for October next year with limited games," Santner told PTI.
New Zealand already have a clear sequence in mind. "We've got five (matches) against India, three against Sri Lanka at home and then it is World Cup prep in England (in September 2027), right before the World Cup," Santner told PTI. "(But) first things first, you want to win a series against India at home, which would be an awesome thing. Then it is (about) trying to find what the make-up might look like come October next year," he told PTI.
Test Challenge Ahead
The last time the teams met in a Test series, New Zealand swept India 3-0. The whitewash ended India's unbeaten home run of more than 12 years and 18 series. Santner played a decisive role in that result, taking 7/53 and 6/104 in the second Test at Pune to seal the series win.
He expects different pressures this time, especially on India's reworked red-ball side in November conditions. "I think what we spoke about before is trying to adapt quickly," Santner told PTI. "For a new-look India side, it is probably going to be the first time some players have been playing red-ball (cricket) in New Zealand, where the pitches will be a little bit foreign. They will probably do a bit more than they might do back home."
Even so, Santner rated the touring squad highly. "If you look at their squad, it is a very well-rounded squad. You throw Jasprit Bumrah back into the bowling attack, you have got (Mohammed) Siraj, (Prasidh) Krishna with the bounce. You have got (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Manav) Suthar to bowl spin. You have got probably a fourth seamer in there as well," Santner told PTI.
He expects a hard series shaped by the time of year and the surfaces. "It is shaping up nicely. I think it is going to be a great series. Traditionally, it can do a little bit in New Zealand at that time of the year," Santner told PTI. He added, "It could be trying to fight fire with fire, playing your shots. There might be times we need to sit back and let the bowlers go for a bit, try to get the shine off the ball. There is a lot that can go on in the Test matches in New Zealand. It is going to be an exciting series and one that we can't wait for," he told PTI.
Scheduling And Stakes
India's tour has 10 white-ball matches and only two Tests. Santner told PTI that this reflects both New Zealand's long-running scheduling pattern and the economics of the format. "For a long time, New Zealand played two-match series. There’s obviously the money side of it as well," he told PTI.
He then spelt out the crowd and revenue equation. "I know it costs a lot to play Test cricket. (It is about) timing as well; white-ball brings in the crowds in New Zealand, it brings the money. That's why I guess it is the 10-2 split," Santner told PTI.
Yet he stressed that the Test leg still carries weight because of the opposition and the championship table. "Whenever India come, even if it is only two Test matches, it is going to be exciting. Everyone wants to challenge themselves against the best in the world and they are up there. For us, it is going to be an important series like it is for India with the (World Test Championship) points that are on offer," Santner told PTI.
The schedule after India raises the stakes further. "We go straight to Australia from there to play four Tests. It is an exciting time for red-ball (cricket). If that all goes well, we could put ourselves in a pretty good position," Santner told PTI. "First things first is ten pretty big white-ball games against India; two very good sides in ODIs and T20Is. We have to (then) shift pretty quickly to two Test matches," he told PTI.