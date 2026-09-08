India vs Afghanistan T20Is: Sony Sports To Telecast The Series As They Bags Exclusive TV Broadcast Rights

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights for the three-match India-Afghanistan T20I series. The broadcaster will bring the series to cricket fans across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan as part of its ongoing sports programming.

The series will be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The first T20I is scheduled for September 13, with the second and third matches to follow on September 15 and 17.