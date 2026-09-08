India vs Afghanistan T20Is: Sony Sports To Telecast The Series As They Bags Exclusive TV Broadcast Rights

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Updadhyay
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Fans in India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan will be able to watch the three-match series on Sony Sports Network. Shreyas Iyer will lead India against Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the three-match series starting September 13.

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India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I | Photo: FILE
Summary of this article

  • Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights for the three-match India-Afghanistan T20I series. The broadcaster will bring the series to cricket fans across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan as part of its ongoing sports programming.

  • The series will be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The first T20I is scheduled for September 13, with the second and third matches to follow on September 15 and 17.

  • Afghanistan will be led by Ibrahim Zadran and possess a strong spin-bowling attack headed by Rashid Khan.

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights for the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan, which begins on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The series will see Shreyas Iyer lead an Indian side featuring several young and established names, while Afghanistan will be captained by Ibrahim Zadran and spearheaded by star spinner Rashid Khan.

The two teams will play the first T20I on September 13, followed by the second and third matches on September 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan T20I 2026 Series: Everything You Need to Know About the Series

"The Afghanistan-India T20I series further strengthens Sony Sports Network’s cricket portfolio and adds another exciting contest to our ongoing ‘Festival of Sports’ offering," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India in release.

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"Both teams play an aggressive and entertaining style of T20 cricket, and the series promises three highly competitive encounters. We look forward to bringing the action to cricket fans across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan."

Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team includes Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy, while the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana is subject to his fitness.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be led by Ibrahim Zadran and have a strong spin attack headed by Rashid Khan. The squad also includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal, along with experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi.

"Playing in India is always special, given the country’s extraordinary passion for cricket. This series provides an important platform to showcase Afghanistan’s talent against one of the strongest teams in world cricket," Naseeb Khan, CEO, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

"We are confident that it will deliver competitive cricket, deepen the sporting ties between our two nations and reflect Afghanistan’s continued progress on the international stage."

Squads For India-Afghanistan T20I Series

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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