AFG Vs IRE 3rd ODI 2026, Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Secure Direct Qualification for Cricket World Cup 2027

Afghanistan secured a tense three-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series
The series-winning triumph booked Afghanistan's direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup
Rashid Khan held his nerve with an unbeaten 37 to drag his side home after a dramatic middle-order collapse
Afghanistan secured their direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup in style, pulling off a tense three-wicket victory over Ireland in the third ODI at Stormont, Belfast.
The win gives the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series (following a wash-out in the opener and a 92-run victory in the second game) and officially books their ticket to the showpiece event to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Spin Twins Restrict Ireland to a Modest Total
Winning the toss and electing to field first, Afghanistan’s bowling attack applied heavy pressure on the Irish batsmen from the outset. Ace spinner Rashid Khan and young sensation Allah Ghazanfar wreaked havoc through the middle overs, picking up three wickets apiece.
Ireland found themselves reeling at 128 for 8 before a record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership of 76 runs between Gavin Hoey (36) and Jai Moondra (31) rescued the hosts, pushing them to a competitive total of 206 in 46.3 overs. Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai, playing his first ODI since 2022, chipped in efficiently with two wickets.
A Nail-Biting Middle-Order Wobble
In response, Afghanistan started brightly with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz anchoring the chase with a fluent, aggressive 71 off 77 balls, picking up his eighth ODI half-century. Comfortably placed at 97 for 2, the visitors suddenly imploded against a spirited spell from Irish leg-spinner Gavin Hoey, who finished with brilliant figures of 4 for 34.
Wickets tumbled in quick succession as Afghanistan slumped from 154 for 6 to 176 for 7, leaving the match hanging in the balance and Ireland's bowlers sniffing a historic comeback.
Rashid Keeps His Cool Under Pressure
With the target still 31 runs away and the tail exposed, captain-in-spirit Rashid Khan displayed exemplary composure. Refusing to yield to the mounting pressure, the veteran all-rounder played a measured, unbeaten knock of 37 from 43 deliveries, featuring four boundaries.
Partnering with Yamin Ahmadzai—who offered stubborn resistance with an unbeaten 4 off 26 balls—Rashid meticulously chipped away at the deficit before sealing the game with two runs off Harry Tector in the 45th over.
By taking an unassailable lead in their series against Ireland, Afghanistan secured their spot by locking down a top-eight position on the ODI rankings ladder, successfully bypassing the grueling multi-stage global qualifiers and earning their ticket directly to the main tournament.
It also marks a historic milestone, securing Afghanistan's fourth consecutive appearance at an ODI World Cup and stamping their permanent arrival among global cricket's elite.