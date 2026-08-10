From Pigeons to Primates: The Complete Transformation Of IGI Stadium For The BWF World Championships

Organizers sealed entry points, applied railway-grade non-toxic gels, and deployed acoustic bird-scaring machines
The venue renovated 80 pressure-tested toilets and completely refurbished athlete locker rooms
Professional monkey whisperer Zafar and his team were hired to use vocal langur replications to keep macaques away
When the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) began planning for the BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years, the assignment went far beyond laying fresh paint and new flooring.
Organizers faced a massive logistical overhaul to ensure the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium could host a flawless global event, driven largely by lessons learned the hard way at the India Open in January.
During that tournament, pigeons twice halted a second-round match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew, drawing sharp criticism over hygiene, stadium conditions, and Delhi's smog that left the BAI on the back foot.
Fortress IGI: Defending Against Pigeons
The multi-layered defense strategy against pigeons began with a comprehensive mapping of every vulnerable entry point by SAI's regional executive director in Delhi, Ambar Pratap Singh.
Organizers identified broken louvers on exhaust fans, open pylons, and spectator galleries with single doors left ajar as primary culprits, sealing them all shut.
To create a permanent solution and prevent the arena roof from becoming a nesting site, organizers looked outside traditional sporting channels.
Following a tip from the Railway Ministry, they adopted a non-toxic, India-made gel—ordinarily used to protect railway wiring—which was successfully tested and applied across the stadium's ducting to deter birds from landing.
As a final nocturnal layer of defense, 10 US-patented portable machines were installed to emit varying frequencies of predatory bird calls. Operating overnight rather than during matches, these devices ensure any lingering birds are flushed out before competition begins.
Infrastructure Upgrades: Toilets And Locker Rooms
The stadium-wide overhaul extended deep into player and spectator facilities. Across the IGI campus, 80 toilets have been completely renovated—including 57 inside the main indoor arena—with every facility held to a single, high standard for athletes, fans, and officials alike.
According to stadium engineer and administrator Nidhin Jose, these units have been pressure-tested to guarantee hygiene. Complementing the restrooms, the athlete locker rooms have also undergone a thorough refurbishment to provide world-class amenities.
The Human Element: Zafar And The Monkey Whisperers
Amid the high-tech interventions and structural upgrades, nothing drew quite as much attention as a four-man team led by a Delhi native named Zafar.
Hailing from a multi-generational trade passed down from his grandfather and father, Zafar works as a professional monkey whisperer, chasing macaques away from major capital venues.
Because the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau banned the use of real langurs in 2012 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 due to cruelty concerns, Zafar's team relies entirely on vocal execution.
By expertly replicating the warning call of a langur—the natural primate deterrent—they safely drive monkeys away without chemical intervention or forcing them into dangerous traffic.
Paid Rs 25,000 a month through a tender, Zafar notes that the trade is unrecognised, inconsistent, and ultimately a dying inheritance. Having learned the trade from his father, Zafar remains candid about his family's future, stating plainly that he does not want his second-standard son continuing the profession.
From automated double-door entries and railway-grade gels to acoustic predator deterrents and generational vocal techniques, the IGI Stadium stands thoroughly transformed. Seven months after facing uncomfortable questions at the India Open, organizers have left no stone unturned—ensuring the venue is primed to answer every challenge, both on the court and off it.