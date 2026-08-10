A New Era At Anfield: The Inside Story Of The Bezos-Backed Consortium's Move For Liverpool

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Fenway Sports Group is reportedly finalizing a deal to sell a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club to an international consortium. The high-profile investment group, which features Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, values the Premier League powerhouse at approximately £4.4 billion

Liverpool Ownership Change Fenway Sports Group Jeff Bezos
A consortium led by Amit Bhatia, Eduardo Saverin, and Jeff Bezos is in advanced discussions to purchase a 30% stake in Liverpool from FSG. Photo: LFC/X
Summary of this article

  • A consortium led by Amit Bhatia, Eduardo Saverin, and Jeff Bezos is in advanced discussions to purchase a 30% stake in Liverpool from FSG

  • The deal combines Bezos's immense wealth as the world's fourth-richest person with deep tech and football management expertise

  • For FSG, who bought the club for £300m in 2010, the partnership promises to permanently transform Liverpool's competitive and financial edge

Fenway Sports Group’s long-standing strategy of welcoming external capital to fuel Liverpool Football Club’s global ambitions has entered a dramatic new phase.

Advanced negotiations are currently underway regarding a high-profile transaction that would see a powerful international consortium acquire a significant minority stake of approximately 30% in the Anfield outfit.

While FSG initially acknowledged receiving expressions of interest for strategic investment last month—following previous capital injections from partners like Dynasty Equity—the composition of this prospective buying group brings unprecedented commercial and financial muscle to the table.

The consortium is spearheaded by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia. A seasoned football administrator who recently stepped down after an 18-year tenure as a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers, Bhatia also brings elite business pedigree as the son-in-law of Indian industrialist Lakshmi Mittal.

Joining Bhatia in the ambitious venture is Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook, whose technology wealth underpins the group's financial depth. However, the most seismic element of the consortium is the inclusion of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

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Widely recognized as one of the world's most formidable business minds, Bezos stepped down as Amazon's chief executive in 2021 to assume the role of executive chairman, though he retains an 8% ownership stake in the e-commerce titan.

Alongside his media and technological portfolio—which includes ownership of The Washington Post and aerospace pioneer Blue Origin—Bezos's commercial gravity is immense.

Ranked by Forbes as the fourth-richest person globally with an estimated net worth of $256 billion (£192 billion), the 62-year-old commands financial resources that dwarf traditional football ownership models.

From NFL Speculation To Merseyside

Bezos’s entry into football marks a definitive pivot in his sporting ambitions. Having topped the global rich list in 2021, the American billionaire had previously flirted with entering the American sports landscape.

He evaluated potential bids for the NFL franchise the Washington Commanders when put up for sale by Daniel Snyder, and similarly explored a takeover of Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks.

Ultimately opting against formal bids for those American franchises, Bezos now appears poised to make his landmark sporting investment in English football instead.

What Lies Ahead For FSG And Liverpool

For FSG, who originally acquired Liverpool in a £300m transaction back in 2010, partnering with a syndicate combining Bhatia’s operational football experience, Saverin’s tech acumen, and Bezos’s peerless financial heft represents a transformative play.

As talks advance, the proposed deal promises to reshape Liverpool's financial architecture, equipping the club to compete at the absolute bleeding edge of European and domestic football for years to come.

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