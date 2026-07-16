Karnataka Proposes New Apartment Ownership Law

Modernizing Housing Laws

According to PTI, the state government informed that the 1972 statutes fail to address contemporary residential needs. They also clash with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016. Rapid urban expansion drives this legislative shift with homebuyers registering between 60,000 and 75,000 new apartments with the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) in Bengaluru Urban and adjacent districts over the last 12 months.