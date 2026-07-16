Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad in Delhi for Cabinet Expansion Talks

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and B.K. Hariprasad are in New Delhi to discuss filling vacant Karnataka Cabinet berths.
The state Congress delegation is scheduled to hold consultations with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The party aims to complete the Cabinet expansion swiftly to allow new ministers time to prepare for the upcoming Monsoon Session in August.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss expanding the Karnataka Cabinet with the party high command. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad accompanied him.
There are currently multiple open positions in the state Cabinet.
This development comes as numerous ruling Congress MLAs are camping in the national capital to lobby for ministerial positions. The leaders visit to Delhi is aimed at resolving the appointments swiftly.
High Command Consultations
The state delegation will consult top national figures and are scheduled to meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who recently returned from an overseas trip, as well as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will also join the talks.
The party plans to expand the Cabinet shortly, ahead of the Monsoon Session in August. This timeline will give new Ministers an opportunity to study their departments before the session starts.
According to media reports, aspiring legislators remain unbothered by traditional superstitions. Several MLAs told reporters they were prepared to be sworn in during the current "inauspicious" month of Ashada. They added that they would conduct a puja to "ward off the ill-effects".
Contenders and Strategy
The political stakes are high with the state holding the next Assembly elections in early 2028. Many MLAs view Cabinet berths as essential to fulfilling long-held ambitions and expanding their regional electoral bases ahead of the polls.
The Congress plans to bring in one or two members of the Muslim community. According to media reports, MLC Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad lead the race for these positions.
The leadership is actively considering several other prominent names with the names of MLAs Laxman Savadi, Ajay Singh, Sharat Bache Gowda, Appaji Nadagouda, A.S. Ponnanna, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and Ashok Pattan doing the rounds in the media. Discussions will also likely feature female legislators, including former Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and Nayana Motamma.