Siddaramaiah Summoned To Delhi As Congress Leadership Buzz Intensifies In Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress high command has called him to Delhi for a meeting on May 26, though he said he was unaware of the agenda.
Apart from the leadership issue, discussions are expected to cover a Cabinet reshuffle, vacant ministerial berths and upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with Congress leaders seeking clarity on the government's future course.
With speculation over a leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle continuing to swirl in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he had been called to Delhi by the Congress high command for a meeting scheduled on May 26.
The chief minister, however, said he was unaware of the agenda for the meeting.
"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, K C Venugopal (AICC general secretary - Organisation) called me and intimated to me about the date and the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about his visit to the national capital.
Responding to questions about the speculation surrounding the meeting, he said, "It is always there."
The developments come days after the Congress government completed three years in office on May 20, amid persistent rumours of a leadership transition and a long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle.
According to party and government sources, the Congress leadership is expected to discuss the ongoing power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The meeting may also cover elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, where the Congress is in a position to secure three seats. The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state could also be on the agenda.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said he would travel to Delhi only if instructed by the party leadership.
"If I'm called (by the high command), I will go," he told reporters. Later, he reiterated that he would seek clarity from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.
"I don't know what Surjewala (AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru) will tell. I will ask him. If he asks me to come (to Delhi), I will go. Otherwise I will stay here," he said.
Asked whether discussions on the Rajya Sabha elections were likely to take place during the Delhi visit, Shivakumar said, "Whenever the party calls we have to go. Otherwise, I will not go."
Refusing to comment on speculation about a change of chief minister, he said, "I don't know about it, I don't want to comment on it, it's not my job."
On BJP national president Nitin Nabin reportedly urging party workers in Karnataka to prepare for victory in the 2028 Assembly elections, Shivakumar dismissed the claim.
"Write it down: in 2028 this same D K Shivakumar, Congress government will be here (in power)."
Supporters of Shivakumar have repeatedly pushed for his elevation to the chief minister’s post, citing a reported power-sharing arrangement reached when the Congress formed the government after the 2023 Assembly elections.
Siddaramaiah, however, has consistently maintained that he will serve a full five-year term. At the same time, he has said he will abide by any decision taken by the party high command and travel to Delhi whenever asked.
Shivakumar has similarly maintained that he will respect the leadership’s decision, saying time will determine the outcome of the chief ministership issue.
The continuing uncertainty has unsettled sections of the party, with several leaders expressing concern that the unresolved leadership question is affecting governance and damaging the government’s image. Many have urged the high command to settle the matter with an eye on the party’s prospects in the 2028 Assembly elections.
At the same time, pressure is mounting for a Cabinet reshuffle. A sizeable group of Congress MLAs aspiring for ministerial positions has demanded changes to the Cabinet, arguing that some current ministers should be replaced to create opportunities for others.
Several aspirants have already travelled to Delhi to press their case before the party leadership, while others are expected to make similar visits later this month.
Party sources indicate that Siddaramaiah is in favour of a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar believes the leadership question should be resolved first.
According to insiders, approval of a Cabinet reshuffle by the Congress high command would be widely interpreted as a signal that Siddaramaiah will remain chief minister for the full five-year term, effectively ending Shivakumar’s hopes of taking over the post during the current government’s tenure.
Karnataka currently has three vacant Cabinet positions out of a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. One vacancy arose after B Nagendra resigned over alleged embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, another after K N Rajanna was removed on the instructions of the party high command, and the third following the recent death of Minister D Sudhakar.
(with PTI inputs)