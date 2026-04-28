Karnataka Braces for Leadership Clarity from Congress Top Brass

With talks of leadership change intensifying in the power corridors of the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the high command is set to give a ‘response’ soon.

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Karnataka Braces for Leadership Clarity from Congress Top Brass
With talks of leadership change intensifying in the power corridors of the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the high command is set to give a ‘response’ soon. Photo: PTI
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  • With talks of leadership change intensifying in the power corridors of the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the high command is set to give a ‘response’ soon.

  • To a question on the frequent demands earlier for a Dalit chief minister, Parameshwara said people express their views based on their opinions, affection, and trust.

  • The minister also denied any confusion on the leadership issue in the state.

In the sweltering heat of northern Karnataka, where political temperatures often rise faster than the mercury, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara stepped before a flurry of microphones on Tuesday with a singular message: the storm is coming, but the house is in order. Amidst a thickening fog of rumours regarding a leadership change in the state, Parameshwara signalled that the Congress "High Command" in Delhi is finally ready to break its silence.

The atmosphere in the power corridors of Bengaluru has been heavy with anticipation. For months, the delicate balance between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ambitious deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, has been the subject of endless speculation. When asked if a "birthday gift"—a thinly veiled reference to the Chief Minister’s chair—was in the offing for Shivakumar, Parameshwara remained the consummate diplomat. His response was a masterclass in party discipline, shifting the weight of the decision from local rivalries to the distant, decisive halls of the party's central leadership.

"There is no confusion on our part," Parameshwara insisted, his tone designed to project a sense of calm against a backdrop of internal jockeying. He humanized the struggle by framing the frequent demands for a Dalit Chief Minister—a cause long associated with his own political journey—not as a rebellion, but as an outpouring of "affection and trust" from the people. It was a subtle reminder that while the leaders debate power-sharing, the electorate is still dreaming of representation.

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Despite the whispers of a "leadership shift," the Home Minister was quick to point toward the state's ledgers as proof of stability. Highlighting a monumental ₹4 lakh crore budget, he argued that the machinery of governance hasn't skipped a beat. For Parameshwara, the public statements made by supporters of various factions are merely the "white noise" of a vibrant democracy, rather than signs of a government in crisis.

As the state waits for the promised "response" from Delhi, the message from Kalaburagi was clear: the Congress party is prepared to accept whatever verdict comes from the top. Whether that verdict brings a new face to the forefront or solidifies the status quo, the political theatre in Karnataka has reached an inflection point where the only thing certain is that the wait is nearly over.

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