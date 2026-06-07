Weak Monsoon Conditions, Geopolitical Risks May Drag India’s Growth In FY27

Weak monsoon conditions linked to El Niño may reduce agricultural output, hurt rural incomes and push up food inflation, weighing on economic growth in FY27.
Geopolitical tensions could keep crude oil prices elevated, increasing inflationary pressures and business costs.
Despite risks, infrastructure spending, investment and domestic demand are expected to support India’s growth, though GDP expansion may moderate to around 6.5–6.6%.
India’s economy is expected to lose some momentum in FY27 as economists and market analysts flag a combination of weak monsoon conditions, elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty as key risks to growth.
After posting a stronger-than-expected expansion of 7.7 percent in FY26, the country is now projected to grow at around 6.5-6.6 percent in FY27, according to recent assessments by brokerages and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The concerns come despite India ending FY26 on a robust note. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.8 percent in the January-March quarter, supported by resilient private consumption, infrastructure spending and strong investment activity. Manufacturing, services and agriculture all contributed to growth, while rural demand remained relatively healthy.
However, the outlook for the current fiscal year is clouded by a potentially weak monsoon linked to El Niño conditions. India’s weather office has projected rainfall at around 90 percent of the long-period average, raising fears of the weakest monsoon in more than a decade. Lower rainfall could hurt crop output, reduce farm incomes and push up food prices.
At the same time, ongoing tensions in West Asia have increased volatility in global energy markets. Higher crude oil prices threaten to raise transportation and production costs, putting pressure on inflation and household spending. The RBI recently cut its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6 percent, citing risks from geopolitical conflicts, energy prices and weather-related disruptions.
Although exports and investment remain supportive, analysts caution that weaker external demand and rising input costs could limit growth. Policymakers are expected to closely monitor inflation, monsoon developments and global market conditions as the fiscal year progresses.
Why Monsoon and Geopolitics Matter for India’s Growth
India’s economic performance is closely tied to the annual monsoon because agriculture still supports a large share of rural employment and demand. Nearly half of India’s farmland remains dependent on rainfall rather than irrigation. When monsoon rains are weak, crop yields often decline, reducing farm incomes and rural spending power.
A deficient monsoon can also trigger food inflation by pushing up prices of cereals, pulses, vegetables and edible oils. Higher food prices reduce household purchasing power and can force the central bank to maintain a tighter monetary stance, limiting economic activity.
Geopolitical tensions create a different set of risks. India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements. Conflicts in major energy-producing regions can push oil prices higher, increasing fuel, logistics and manufacturing costs across the economy. Higher energy prices may eventually be passed on to consumers, raising inflation and slowing consumption growth.
There are also indirect effects. Geopolitical disruptions can affect shipping routes, supply chains and export demand from key markets. If global growth weakens because of prolonged conflicts, Indian exporters could face softer demand for goods and services.
Despite these challenges, economists note that India enters FY27 from a position of relative strength, supported by government infrastructure spending, resilient services exports, strong foreign investment inflows and healthy domestic demand. The extent of the slowdown will largely depend on rainfall patterns, inflation trends and the evolution of global geopolitical risks over the coming months.