43% Less Rain: What India's Weak Monsoon Means For Crops And Food Prices

Which Crops Are Most Vulnerable

The timing of the rainfall deficit is particularly important because June and July are crucial months for kharif sowing.

Millions of farmers plant crops such as rice, maize, cotton, soybean and sugarcane during this period, and a delayed or patchy monsoon can affect yields and rural incomes.

As of June 22, kharif sowing had covered 11.99 million hectares, marginally higher than the 11.79 million hectares recorded during the same period last year. Most crops are tracking ahead of last year's pace, except soybean.

The crops most vulnerable to deficient rainfall include:

Cereals and Millets: Rice (paddy), maize, jowar (sorghum) and bajra (pearl millet)

Pulses: Tur (arhar/pigeon pea), urad (black gram) and moong (green gram)

Oilseeds: Soybean, groundnut and sesame

Cash Crops: Cotton and sugarcane

To reduce risks, states have been advised to encourage farmers in rain-fed regions to shift towards short-duration and less water-intensive crops such as pulses, millets and oilseeds.