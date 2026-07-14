Uddhav's Support for Wangchuk's Protest a Political Agenda: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accused Uddhav Thackeray of trying to derive political mileage from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger protest and said Shiv Sena (UBT) has a history of backing agitations against governments.
A day after Thackeray backed the ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party and Wangchuk in Delhi over alleged irregularities in NEET exams, Shinde alleged the Opposition wanted to create unrest against the Narendra Modi government, which is leading the nation on the path of development.
Shinde said the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a history of backing agitations against governments and is now attempting to "take political advantage" of the movement.
"They always support protests against the government. They keep referring to Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Now they are trying to see how they can take political advantage of this movement. They want to create anarchy and disturb law and order in the country and the state, but they will never succeed," Shinde told reporters.
The Shiv Sena leader said the collapse of the economy was responsible for the unrest in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, whereas India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower under Modi's leadership.
"The country's economy is growing, and welfare schemes for the poor, farmers, women, and youth are reaching people. The youth have seen the country's progress after 2014 and stand firmly with PM Modi," he said.
Shinde alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had abandoned Bal Thackeray's ideology by aligning with parties that criticised Hindutva and PM Modi.
"They now speak about Hindutva and recite Ram Raksha after earlier saying it was a mistake to raise Hindutva issues in the assembly. How much they try, they cannot reclaim the Hindutva space after abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," he said.
Queried about speculation on imminent expansion of the Union cabinet, Shinde said the Shiv Sena's alliance with the BJP-led NDA was based on ideology, and not on bargaining for ministerial berths.
"Our alliance with the NDA is ideological. It is not an alliance for power or positions. Shiv Sena has never bargained for ministries and never will. We will continue to strengthen the NDA," he added.
Replying to questions, Shinde said six Lok Sabha members of Sena (UBT), who crossed over to his party recently, have fulfilled the "two-thirds" criterion, apparently referring to anti-defection law provisions.
"These MPs had completed all legal formalities before the Lok Sabha Speaker. Such notices won't impact them," he added.