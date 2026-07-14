BJP Accuses Karnataka Cong of Using Taxpayers' Money to Build Party Cadre

"The Congress government in Karnataka is a curse for the people of the state. They pay the highest taxes, bus fares, metro fares, hospital charges and garbage collection tax. But instead of using that money to improve roads, infrastructure, or public facilities, it is either being siphoned off through corruption, such as the MUDA scam and contractor scam, into the pockets of Congress leaders, or is now being distributed through these Bharat Jodo clubs," he alleged.