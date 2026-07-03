The Limits Of Rahul Gandhi’s Ambition in Uttar Pradesh

By appointing Rajendra Pal Gautam, the party hopes to sharpen its outreach to Dalit voters while reinforcing Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on caste representation and social justice
Asad Rizvi, a Lucknow-based political analyst, says the Congress's biggest challenge is not messaging but the near-collapse of its organisation in Uttar Pradesh
The BJP continues to have the strongest organisational network in the state, while the Samajwadi Party remains the principal opposition force
For Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh is not just another electoral battleground. It is the political heartland of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the state that shaped the Congress's national dominance for decades. Jawaharlal Nehru represented Phulpur, Indira Gandhi was elected from Rae Bareli, Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi, Sonia Gandhi held Rae Bareli for two decades and Rahul Gandhi himself represented Amethi for three consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2019. Although he returned to Parliament from Rae Bareli in 2024, the Congress's organisational collapse in Uttar Pradesh remains one of the party's biggest political setbacks. Reviving the party in the state has therefore become both an electoral necessity and a symbolic challenge for Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
That explains why Rahul Gandhi has made Uttar Pradesh central to his recent politics. From championing a nationwide caste census and framing elections around social justice and constitutional rights to paying tribute to Dalit icon Veera Pasi and backing greater representation for OBCs and Dalits within the party organisation, the Congress leader has sought to rebuild the party's appeal among communities that once formed the backbone of its support in the state. The appointment of Rajendra Pal Gautam is the latest organisational expression of that political strategy ahead of the 2027.
The Congress has begun an organisational overhaul in Uttar Pradesh a few months ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, appointing senior Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam as the party's new state in-charge while preparing a wider restructuring aimed at reviving its fortunes in India's politically most significant state.
By putting a prominent Dalit face in charge of Uttar Pradesh, the party hopes to sharpen its outreach to Dalit voters while reinforcing Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on caste representation and social justice. Political analysts say that the exercise reflects the urgency of the Congress party to arrest its long electoral decline in the state.
Asad Rizvi, a Lucknow-based political analyst, said the Congress's biggest challenge is not messaging but the near-collapse of its organisation in Uttar Pradesh. Over the past couple of decades, it has lost district-level leadership, booth committees and full-time workers across much of the state. The Congress cadres often become visible only during campaigns.
For much of the post-Independence era, Uttar Pradesh was the Congress's principal political bastion and the foundation of its dominance at the Centre. Over the past three decades, the BJP, SP and BSP successively occupied social and political spaces once held by the Congress, reducing it from the state's dominant force to a marginal player.
From winning 28 seats with an 11.6 per cent vote share in the 2012 Assembly election, the party slipped to seven seats and around 6.3% votes in 2017. By 2022, its vote share had fallen to just over 2% and it was reduced to only two seats after contesting all 403 constituencies.
The BJP formed the government in 2017 with 39.67% votes, winning 312 out of 403 seats. In 2022, the saffron party increased its vote percentage to 41.29% but ended up with 255 seats in the assembly.
Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, despite the INDIA alliance's improved performance in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress got only 17 of the state's 80 parliamentary seats to contest from its bigger alliance partner, the SP, underscoring its diminished organisational footprint.
However, the organisational Secretary of State Congress Anil Yadav said that it is not true that Congress has a weak organisational set-up at the district level. “During the AICC meeting in Gujarat last year, Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that we have to empower our district Presidents and district committees. And we have been working in that direction. Earlier this year, presidents of all the 75 districts and a large number of district-wise Dalit/OBC/minority wings have been appointed. The district committees are active on the ground.”
Among the key decisions under discussion is the appointment of a new state Congress president. The post is currently held by Ajay Rai, a Bhumihar leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh who has served as state Congress president since August 2023.
The Congress expects to contest around 80 Assembly seats if its alliance with the SP continues for the 2027 election. Party leaders said the objective is to enter those negotiations with a clearer assessment of its organisational strengths rather than relying solely on political calculations.
The Dalit-OBC Strategy
The Congress has steadily tried to embed Dalit symbolism and representation into Rahul Gandhi's political messaging in Uttar Pradesh.
One of the clearest examples came earlier this year when Rahul Gandhi travelled to Uttar Pradesh to pay tribute to Veera Pasi, the Dalit freedom fighter revered by the Pasi community, on his birth anniversary.
Congress leaders said the visit was part of a broader attempt to engage communities that have traditionally supported the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or, more recently, the BJP. Alongside its demand for a caste census and greater representation for marginalised communities, the party hopes such outreach will reinforce its effort to rebuild a Dalit support base ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.
While the BSP continues to retain considerable influence among Jatav voters, the BJP has spent the past decade expanding its appeal among several non-Jatav Dalit communities through welfare schemes, representation and sustained organisational work.
CSDS-Lokniti and other analysts suggest that a significant section voted for the SP-Congress alliance because of the
The Congress's organisational appointments reveal that the party’s social engineering is more complex than the simple "Dalit-OBC outreach" narrative. Of the 134 district and city presidents appointed earlier this year, around 50 belong to upper-caste communities, 34 are OBCs, 31 Muslims and 18 Scheduled Castes. While the appointments significantly increased the representation of backward communities compared with previous committees, they also retained a sizeable upper-caste presence. That reflects Congress's belief that although upper castes have largely shifted to the BJP, it cannot afford to alienate its remaining traditional leadership base.
Alliance Arithmetic
Rather than relying solely on alliance arithmetic, the leadership wants to demonstrate its electoral viability through stronger local networks, early candidate selection and sustained activity in constituencies where it believes it can be competitive.
"The first task is to strengthen ourselves," another senior Congress functionary said. "Alliance discussions will happen in due course, but our organisation cannot depend on those discussions. We have to build the party first."
The Congress has already begun reviewing all 403 Assembly constituencies, assessing its organisational strength and identifying prospective candidates.
“We are analysing every constituency, but our priority is to identify the seats where the party has a strong presence,” the senior UP Congress leader said. "We want to negotiate from a position of strength.”
Whether that translates into a larger share of seats remains uncertain. The Samajwadi Party emerged from the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the dominant opposition force in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to drive a hard bargain in any Assembly seat-sharing negotiations.
The Challenge Ahead
Organisationally, the Congress confronts the BJP that has spent more than a decade expanding its social coalition beyond its traditional upper-caste base.
The BJP leadership is confident that the PDA plank won't work this time. “The PDA coalition was built on propaganda,” says BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi. “The Opposition spread fear that the Constitution and reservations were under threat. But after the election, people realised this narrative was false.” Tripathi backs up his point by pointing to the BJP’s performance in subsequent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the party won eight out of ten seats, including the politically symbolic Milkipur assembly constituency in Ayodhya.
Mahendra Kumar Singh, who teaches Political Science at Deen Dayal Upadhyay University in Gorakhpur, agreed with Tripathi. “I do not think that the PDA plank of the India alliance will work in the coming polls as it did in the 2024 general elections. In fact, the traditional fear among the non-Yadav OBCs about Yadav coming to power has started spreading. And that is helping the BJP,” he said.
"The BJP continues to have the strongest organisational network in the state, while the Samajwadi Party remains the principal opposition force," Rizvi said.
Rizvi added that Rahul Gandhi's message is increasingly coherent as it includes social justice, caste census, constitutional rights, but the Congress lacks sufficiently strong district and block-level leaders to convert that message into votes.
For Rahul Gandhi, therefore, the battle for Uttar Pradesh is about more than improving the Congress's seat tally. It is an attempt to restore the party in the state that once anchored both the Nehru-Gandhi family's political legacy and the Congress's national dominance. Whether a politics built around social justice can overcome a decade of organisational decline, the BJP's entrenched grassroots machinery and the Samajwadi Party's growing strength will determine not only the Congress's future in Uttar Pradesh but also Rahul Gandhi's larger project of rebuilding the party nationally.