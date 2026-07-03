The Limits Of Rahul Gandhi’s Ambition in Uttar Pradesh

For Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh is not just another electoral battleground. It is the political heartland of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the state that shaped the Congress's national dominance for decades. Jawaharlal Nehru represented Phulpur, Indira Gandhi was elected from Rae Bareli, Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi, Sonia Gandhi held Rae Bareli for two decades and Rahul Gandhi himself represented Amethi for three consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2019. Although he returned to Parliament from Rae Bareli in 2024, the Congress's organisational collapse in Uttar Pradesh remains one of the party's biggest political setbacks. Reviving the party in the state has therefore become both an electoral necessity and a symbolic challenge for Rahul Gandhi's leadership.