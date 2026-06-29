"If Political Parties Are Not Rooted In An Ideology, They Will Perish" 

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The BJP is not pursuing delimitation because it suddenly cares about representation or because it wants a better ratio between MPs and the population. The entire exercise is aimed at dividing the country and ensuring that the party can pass legislation, amend laws and even reshape the Constitution without meaningful representation from large parts of India. The BJP's delimitation is not representation, it is gerrymandering. The party has already carried out delimitation in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir. There are parliamentary constituencies in Assam with six Assembly segments and others with 12. Some constituencies have around nine lakh voters while others have nearly 26 lakh. The situation in J&K is similar. This is happening because constituencies are being cut and stitched together in a way that benefits one political outcome. The BJP believes in imposing its will. It believes laws should simply be bulldozed through. That's what this delimitation exercise is about.

Despite everything the BJP is doing [in terms of splitting political parties], I still don't believe it will achieve the numbers it seeks. But the way it is breaking parties reveals an insatiable hunger for power. The BJP takes political defeats very badly. When a united Opposition defeated the government in Parliament on key issues, I don't think Amit Shah ever truly accepted those setbacks. That is why we're witnessing what we're seeing today. The breaking of political parties, the ideological somersaults politicians are making—these developments diminish our democracy. More importantly, they reveal how intolerant the BJP has become of the Opposition.