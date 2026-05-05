How Delimitation Scripted the NDA’s Historic Assam Win

Buoyed by a sweeping mandate in Assam, the BJP is likely to sharpen its Hindutva focus in the state, which observers say could side-line Assamese regionalism, even as many voters credit welfare measures for the party's emphatic win.

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NDA’s Historic Assam Win
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under Guwahati, Feb 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under DAY-NRLM, and launch of various schemes, in Guwahati Photo: PTI
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In the quiet corridors of power in Guwahati, the maps tell a story that goes far beyond simple geography. As the final tallies of the Assam Assembly polls settle into the record books, a clear, controversial architect has emerged behind the NDA’s "stupendous performance": the 2023 delimitation exercise. It was a redraw of boundaries that did more than just move lines on a paper; it effectively shifted the ground beneath the feet of a significant portion of the state’s electorate, securing a record 102 seats for the ruling alliance.

For decades, the political heartbeat of Assam was measured across 35 seats where the minority vote bank held the key. But today, that influence has been humanly and systematically diluted to fewer than 25 segments. By realigning Muslim-majority areas with indigenous strongholds, the exercise fragmented once-solid voting blocs. In places like Barpeta and Goalpara (West), where Bengali-speaking Muslims once decided the mandate, the sudden reclassification to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories saw the NDA wrest control from a struggling Congress.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrates with party workers after winning in the state Assembly election results, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026. - PTI
How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

BY Ashlin Mathew

The human cost of this mathematical maneuver is most visible in the opposition camp. The AIUDF, which once boasted 16 seats, has been decimated to just two, while the Congress finds its veteran leaders restricted to a handful of "unaffected" pockets. Of the 24 seats the opposition managed to salvage, 22 are held by Muslim candidates—a stark visual of a community whose political voice has been geographically boxed in. Even the AGP’s attempt to field 13 candidates from the community resulted in a complete washout, proving that in this new landscape, even shifting allegiances couldn't overcome the new boundaries.

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Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrates with party workers after winning in the state Assembly election results, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026. - PTI
How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation
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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had long predicted that 2026 would be the year the BJP’s "identity politics" finally met its perfect map. With the BJP winning 82 seats on its own, the "Himanta model" has been solidified by a census from 2011 and a realignment from 2023. As the NDA celebrates its third straight term, the results reflect a state where the very definition of a "stronghold" has been rewritten, leaving the opposition to wonder if they are fighting a battle for votes or a battle against the map itself.

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