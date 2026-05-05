How Delimitation Scripted the NDA’s Historic Assam Win

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under Guwahati, Feb 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under DAY-NRLM, and launch of various schemes, in Guwahati Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under Guwahati, Feb 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in conversation with Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Ceremonial Distribution of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, Rs 120cr financial assistance under DAY-NRLM, and launch of various schemes, in Guwahati Photo: PTI