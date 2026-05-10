Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected NDA Leader In Assam For Second Term As Chief Minister

BJP-led alliance unanimously chooses Sarma; new government to take oath on May 12.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister
The NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the 126-member assembly. Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma unanimously elected as BJP-led NDA leader in Assam.

  • NDA wins two-thirds majority with BJP securing 82 seats and allies 20.

  • New Assam government to take oath on May 12 in presence of PM Modi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam assembly, setting the stage for him to take oath as chief minister for a second consecutive term.

According to PTI, eight BJP legislators, including ministers from the outgoing government – Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika – proposed Sarma’s name as legislature party leader. Union minister J P Nadda said the BJP’s alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), also backed the move, resulting in Sarma’s unanimous election.

This will mark the third successive NDA government in the state. The alliance first came to power in 2016 under Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now a Union minister. PTI reported that the Assam BJP legislature party met in the morning to elect its leader, with the alliance partners joining the meeting shortly afterwards. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended as central observers and co-observers.

Sarma, addressing the NDA legislators after the election, thanked the people of the state for the mandate in last month’s elections. “This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government’s good work and the commitment of PM Narendra Modi for Assam’s development,” he said. He added that the next government would work with more vigour for the welfare of all sections and thanked the AGP and BPF for their support during the polls.

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The NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the 126-member assembly. The BJP won 82 seats, while the AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. Sarma said he would meet the governor to stake claim to form the government after submitting the list of 102 MLAs from the alliance.

Reported PTI, the new government will take oath on May 12 at the Khanapara veterinary college in the presence of the Prime Minister, Union ministers, NDA leaders and other top dignitaries.

(With inputs from PTI)

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