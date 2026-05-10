Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected NDA Leader In Assam For Second Term As Chief Minister

Sarma, addressing the NDA legislators after the election, thanked the people of the state for the mandate in last month’s elections. “This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government’s good work and the commitment of PM Narendra Modi for Assam’s development,” he said. He added that the next government would work with more vigour for the welfare of all sections and thanked the AGP and BPF for their support during the polls.