How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrates with party workers after winning in the state Assembly election results, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: PTI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrates with party workers after winning in the state Assembly election results, in Guwahati, Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: PTI