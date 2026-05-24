KKR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Win Toss, Invite Capitals To Bat First

KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first
DC have included Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for today'a match
The match is being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the popular Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24.
While DC are out of the tournament, KKR still have an outside chance of making into the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the day game at Wankhede, they they'll make it into the final four, leaving the last match inconsequential.
However, if RR lose then they'll be out of the competition and KKR will have a probable chance of securing a seat in the playoffs. If RR lose to MI, then KKR will have to beat DC by 77 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by them in 12.1 overs or less.
The injury ghost which haunted KKR in the start of the season is still not leaving them as their in-form youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of IPL 2026, while Varun Chakravarthy's availability is not certain.
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31