KKR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Win Toss, Invite Capitals To Bat First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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KKR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24

KKR Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary of this article

  • KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • DC have included Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for today'a match

  • The match is being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the popular Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24.

While DC are out of the tournament, KKR still have an outside chance of making into the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the day game at Wankhede, they they'll make it into the final four, leaving the last match inconsequential.

However, if RR lose then they'll be out of the competition and KKR will have a probable chance of securing a seat in the playoffs. If RR lose to MI, then KKR will have to beat DC by 77 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by them in 12.1 overs or less.

The injury ghost which haunted KKR in the start of the season is still not leaving them as their in-form youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of IPL 2026, while Varun Chakravarthy's availability is not certain.

Check out the live score of KKR vs DC here.

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KKR will face DC in the final league match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
KKR will face DC in the final group match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Finn Allen in action during KKR vs GT match at the Eden Gardens. - IPL/X
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans today at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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