IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Who's Gurnoor Brar, The Latest India Debutant In White-Ball?

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: 26-year-old Punjab's right-arm fast bowler made his One-Day debut for India against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Gujarat Titans Gurnoor Brar IPL
Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • Gurnoor Brar is set to make his ODI debut, earning a maiden cap after a string of impressive domestic performances.

  • India's batting unit is led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer adding depth.

  • The pace attack will be spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and debutant Gurnoor Brar against Afghanistan.

India take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13.

India have gone in with their full-fledged ODI team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested after a rigorous 6-month white-ball stint.

Apart from Bumrah, all-rounder Mohammed Siraj has also been rested, and his like-for-like replacement, Gurnoor Brar, has been handed the Indian cap.

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG 1st ODI Match here

Gurnoor Brar has emerged as one of India's most promising fast-bowling options and has been rewarded with his ODI debut against Afghanistan.

The Punjab pacer has featured in 18 first-class matches, claiming 52 wickets at an average of around 27, while also contributing useful runs lower down the order. Standing over 6-foot-4, Brar's ability to generate steep bounce and extract movement has made him a extraordinary performer in domestic cricket.

Related Content
India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. - Photo: PTI
India's Manav Suthar, center, lifts the winner's trophy alongside his teammates as they celebrate after winning the lone cricket Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Manav Suthar, center, lifts the winner's trophy alongside his teammates as they celebrate after winning the lone cricket Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India, Monday, June 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
India's KL Rahul celebrates his fifty runs on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough run in domestic cricket, highlighted by figures of 5/14 against Bihar and a remarkable campaign in the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 11 matches.

Brar's consistent performances across formats, coupled with his ability to trouble batters with pace and bounce, earned him a call-up to the India A setup before eventually paving the way for his maiden ODI cap.

With Mohammed Siraj being rested for the Afghanistan ODI series, the Indian team management has turned to Gurnoor Brar as a long-term pace-bowling option, reflecting the faith they have in the Punjab fast bowler's abilities.

Much like Manav Suthar's inclusion as a potential successor to Ravindra Jadeja in the Test setup, Brar's selection highlights India's intent to identify and groom the next generation of frontline bowlers through domestic cricket performances rather than IPL reputation.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors have been particularly impressed by Brar's consistent performances in domestic cricket, where he has claimed 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches while showcasing his ability to generate steep bounce from his 6-foot-4 frame.

His inclusion directly into India's Test and ODI plans has been viewed as a strong publicity of the domestic circuit, with the team management valuing his pace, bounce and ability to operate as a genuine wicket-taking fast bowler.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection panel have repeatedly stressed the need to identify players capable of succeeding at the highest level during a period of transition.

In Brar, they believe they have found a bowler with the physical attributes and skillset required to strengthen India's pace arsenal. His ODI debut against Afghanistan marks the first major step in what the management hopes will be a long-term international career, much like the pathway being carved out for Manav Suthar in the spin department.

IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: India Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories