IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Who's Gurnoor Brar, The Latest India Debutant In White-Ball?

Gurnoor Brar is set to make his ODI debut, earning a maiden cap after a string of impressive domestic performances.
India's batting unit is led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer adding depth.
The pace attack will be spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and debutant Gurnoor Brar against Afghanistan.
India take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13.
India have gone in with their full-fledged ODI team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested after a rigorous 6-month white-ball stint.
Gurnoor Brar has emerged as one of India's most promising fast-bowling options and has been rewarded with his ODI debut against Afghanistan.
The Punjab pacer has featured in 18 first-class matches, claiming 52 wickets at an average of around 27, while also contributing useful runs lower down the order. Standing over 6-foot-4, Brar's ability to generate steep bounce and extract movement has made him a extraordinary performer in domestic cricket.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough run in domestic cricket, highlighted by figures of 5/14 against Bihar and a remarkable campaign in the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 11 matches.
Brar's consistent performances across formats, coupled with his ability to trouble batters with pace and bounce, earned him a call-up to the India A setup before eventually paving the way for his maiden ODI cap.
With Mohammed Siraj being rested for the Afghanistan ODI series, the Indian team management has turned to Gurnoor Brar as a long-term pace-bowling option, reflecting the faith they have in the Punjab fast bowler's abilities.
Much like Manav Suthar's inclusion as a potential successor to Ravindra Jadeja in the Test setup, Brar's selection highlights India's intent to identify and groom the next generation of frontline bowlers through domestic cricket performances rather than IPL reputation.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors have been particularly impressed by Brar's consistent performances in domestic cricket, where he has claimed 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches while showcasing his ability to generate steep bounce from his 6-foot-4 frame.
His inclusion directly into India's Test and ODI plans has been viewed as a strong publicity of the domestic circuit, with the team management valuing his pace, bounce and ability to operate as a genuine wicket-taking fast bowler.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection panel have repeatedly stressed the need to identify players capable of succeeding at the highest level during a period of transition.
In Brar, they believe they have found a bowler with the physical attributes and skillset required to strengthen India's pace arsenal. His ODI debut against Afghanistan marks the first major step in what the management hopes will be a long-term international career, much like the pathway being carved out for Manav Suthar in the spin department.
IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: India Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna.