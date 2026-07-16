India Vs England: Gurnoor Brar Handed Warning, Demerit Point For ICC Code Breach

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 10:29 pm

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a demerit point and an official reprimand by ICC for throwing a bowl towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner while fielding in the 1st ODI against England

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 10:29 pm