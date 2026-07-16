India Vs England: Gurnoor Brar Handed Warning, Demerit Point For ICC Code Breach

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Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a demerit point and an official reprimand by ICC for throwing a bowl towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner while fielding in the 1st ODI against England

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar penalised
Gurnoor Brar slashed with one demerit point and a warning for inappropriate behavior during the 1st ODI | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Gurnoor Brar slashed with one demerit point and a warning for inappropriate behavior during the 1st ODI

  • Brar threw a ball towards the batter in a malicious and dangerous manner while fielding in the match

  • Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been handed a warning and a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the first ODI against England in Birmingham.

Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is a Level 1 offence.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was a first offence in a 24-month period," an ICC statement read.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of England's innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an "inappropriate and dangerous manner."

India won the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

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On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

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