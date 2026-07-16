Mumbai’s Next Mega Terminus Hinges On Defence Ministry Lands

Mumbai’s existing outstation hubsare operating at absolute capacity, desperately needing a northern suburban release valve to distribute passenger traffic.
The Western Railway has mapped out a massive, multi-platform outstation terminal and coaching depot between Kandivali and Malad to handle 54 express trains daily, strategically tying it into local metro networks.
The entire multi-platform master plan is currently blocked because the proposed location sits on prime land strictly designated as under active military occupatio
The Western Railway zone has put forward a major infrastructure proposal to construct a massive, modern long-distance coaching terminal in Mumbai's western suburbs.
However, the entire blueprint is currently at a standstill, waiting on a crucial decision from the Ministry of Defence. This bureaucratic and geographical deadlock highlights the intense friction between national security priorities and the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing hyper-dense metropolis.
As land availability in India's financial capital hits zero, transport authorities are forced to look to expansive defence enclaves to prevent the city's rail network from grinding to a halt.
Why Mumbai needs another railway terminus
The city's existing long-distance railway terminals have reached absolute, undeniable saturation. Historic hubs like Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, and Dadar are choked past their physical limits, leaving no room to introduce the growing volume of modern Mail, Express, and Vande Bharat trains demanded by commuters. As Mumbai's demographic weight has shifted heavily toward the northern and western suburbs over the last few decades, the city's transport geography has become fundamentally misaligned. The central business districts have decentralised, and residential zones have pushed far north, yet the rail architecture remains anchored in the south.
Millions of citizens living in suburban neighbourhoods are forced to travel hours south into the highly congested central zones just to catch an outstation train. This backwards commute adds massive, unnecessary passenger traffic to the city's local train lines and road networks. While a smaller regional hub at Jogeshwari is currently under development to offer a temporary buffer for a handful of trains, it represents a minor band-aid rather than a permanent solution. To fundamentally fix the transit network for the next half-century, Mumbai requires a full-scale, multi-platform mega-terminus built natively within the northern suburban belt.
Why the Defence Ministry's land is crucial
Finding vast, open land parcels in space-starved Mumbai is a task of near-impossible proportions. The Western Railway has managed to identify an ideal site located right between the bustling suburban zones of Kandivali and Malad. The area features two expansive plots of open land, with the primary tract measuring approximately 1,100 meters by 400 meters. This specific location is highly prized because it represents one of the final remaining contiguous tracts of open ground in the entire suburban region that is large enough to support modern railway yards, platform loops, and heavy maintenance infrastructure.
Its immediate proximity to the existing Kandivali car shed and the nearby Poisar Metro station makes it uniquely qualified to serve as a unified multimodal transport hub. Developing this parcel would allow the railways to seamlessly connect suburban local lines, regional metro networks, and long-distance interstate trains in a single geographic zone. However, the defining challenge of this plan is that the land is completely owned, secured, and controlled by the Ministry of Defence, placing it outside the jurisdiction of civil municipal planning.
Why were earlier requests rejected
The Ministry of Railways has attempted to acquire this strategic property multiple times in the past. The Ministry of Defence turned down two previous formal requests initiated by the Western Railway, directly citing that the targeted plots were under active occupation by military units. Because these land parcels are used routinely for strategic defence logistics, training exercises, or the housing of personnel, the defence establishment has consistently prioritised military operational readiness over local civilian transportation demands.
National defence structures operate under strict mandates to maintain physical presence and strategic buffers within major coastal metropolitan zones. The military utilises these metropolitan enclaves to ensure rapid deployment capabilities during emergencies and to secure vital communication lines. Consequently, transferring prime military enclaves to civil transport authorities requires clearing a remarkably high bar of national security justification, a reality that stalled previous railway overtures at the administrative finish line.
How the project will reduce congestion
If the proposal finally clears the Ministry of Defence, the proposed Kandivali terminus will entirely transform suburban transit by restructuring how trains enter and leave the financial capital. The terminal is engineered to accommodate nine long-distance platforms, each around 625 meters in length, capable of handling up to 54 mail and express trains on a daily basis. By transferring the origination and termination points of dozens of outstation trains to the northern suburbs, the project will prevent massive long-distance crowds from spilling into the already overburdened south Mumbai terminals.
Suburban commuters will no longer be forced to pack into southbound local trains during peak hours, carrying heavy luggage just to catch a train going north, directly relieving the dangerous daily crushing loads on local trains. Furthermore, the design features six operational pit lines for routine inspection and maintenance of coaches, nine stabling lines for secure rake parking, dedicated shunting tracks, and two sick-line sheds. This allows the Western Railway to service, clean, and reset its fleet locally without blocking main running lines or disrupting the high-frequency suburban local timetables.
Can defence land be repurposed for public infrastructure
Repurposing defence land for public civilian infrastructure is entirely possible, but the process is governed by exceptionally rigid inter-ministerial protocols. Because defence land is a sovereign asset, any transfer or sharing of territory requires cabinet-level alignment and deep structural compromises. The standard mechanism for such an exchange usually involves an equal-value land swap, where the Ministry of Railways must locate and hand over an equivalent, legally unencumbered plot of land elsewhere in the state that meets the military's strategic and logistical needs.
Alternatively, the railways can offer direct financial compensation to fully fund the construction of new, state-of-the-art military facilities at an alternate location, allowing the active units to relocate without diminishing their defensive capabilities. The Western Railway is currently preparing to navigate these official channels once again, aiming to elevate the negotiation to high-level joint ministerial reviews to hammer out a workable compromise that balances public utility with national security requirements.
What happens if the proposal is rejected again
If the Ministry of Defence maintains its strict stance on active occupation and rejects the railway's latest pitch, the Western Railway will be forced to entirely abandon the Kandivali mega-terminus plan. Because no other open land parcels of this magnitude exist anywhere in the western suburbs, Mumbai’s transit network will face severe, permanent bottlenecks.
The city would have to rely entirely on smaller, piecemeal expansions of existing saturated hubs like Bandra or Borivali, ca