Mumbai’s Next Mega Terminus Hinges On Defence Ministry Lands

If the proposal finally clears the Ministry of Defence, the proposed Kandivali terminus will entirely transform suburban transit by restructuring how trains enter and leave the financial capital. The terminal is engineered to accommodate nine long-distance platforms, each around 625 meters in length, capable of handling up to 54 mail and express trains on a daily basis. By transferring the origination and termination points of dozens of outstation trains to the northern suburbs, the project will prevent massive long-distance crowds from spilling into the already overburdened south Mumbai terminals.