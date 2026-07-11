7/11 Mumbai Blasts: 20 Years On, Why The Case Remains Unresolved

The 7/11 Mumbai train bombings killed more than 200 people in coordinated blasts across the suburban railway network, making them one of India's deadliest terror attacks.
Conflicting investigations, including competing claims involving Lashkar-e-Taiba, SIMI and the Indian Mujahideen, have left the identity of the perpetrators unresolved even after two decades.
The Bombay High Court's acquittal of all 12 convicted accused highlighted serious flaws in the investigation, with the case now awaiting a final decision in the Supreme Court.
On July 11, 2006, Mumbai's suburban railway network was rocked by a series of coordinated bomb blasts that claimed the lives of more than 200 people. In terms of fatalities, it remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Indian soil, with a death toll that surpassed that of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Twenty years later, botched investigations, wrongful convictions and continuing uncertainty over the identity of those behind the attacks continue to haunt the case. The families of those who lost their lives, as well as the hundreds who were injured, are still awaiting justice two decades after that tragic day.
The 7/11 Bombings
The July 11 bombings unfolded over approximately 11 minutes, as seven separate blasts ripped through Mumbai's suburban railway network, often described as the city's lifeline. The explosions occurred during the evening rush hour, with the first blast taking place at around 6:24 pm and the last at 6:35 pm.
The bombs were planted in the first-class compartments of several local trains operating on the Western Railway suburban line originating from Churchgate. The initial investigation concluded that the attacks were carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in collaboration with the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
Later, an organisation linked to the LeT claimed responsibility for the attacks, describing them as retaliation for the 2002 Gujarat riots and the situation in Kashmir.
In 2009, an arrested leader of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) allegedly confessed to his role in the bombings, claiming that he had planned and executed the attacks. The confession further complicated the efforts of Indian investigators to establish who was actually responsible.
Was it LeT? Was it SIMI? Was it IM? Twenty years later, the case remains unresolved, with authorities still struggling to conclusively establish responsibility for one of India's deadliest terror attacks.
Wrongful Convictions
In September 2015, a special court convicted 12 people in connection with the case. Five were sentenced to death, while the remaining seven were awarded life imprisonment.
Under Indian law, all death sentences must be confirmed by the jurisdictional High Court before they can be carried out.
However, in 2025, the Bombay High Court refused to confirm the death sentences. In a landmark judgment, it acquitted all 12 convicts, citing a lack of credible evidence, serious inconsistencies in the investigation and the prosecution's failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
The Maharashtra government challenged the verdict before the Supreme Court, where the appeal remains pending.
The case is widely seen as a stark reminder of how the pressure to deliver a quick breakthrough in a major terror investigation can result in flawed probes and the wrongful conviction of innocent people, while allowing the actual perpetrators to evade justice.