Preity Zinta AI Deepfake Case: Why Her Legal Move Could Reshape Celebrity Rights

Preity Zinta’s fight against AI-generated content has taken a significant legal step forward. The actor has received permission from the Bombay High Court to file a civil suit against Google, Meta, and several other entities over the alleged misuse of her identity through deepfake videos, manipulated images, memes, and chatbot personas. According to Live Law Biz, Justice Abhay Ahuja granted Zinta leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, allowing her to formally pursue the case before the Bombay High Court.