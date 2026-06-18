Preity Zinta AI Deepfake Case: Why Her Legal Move Could Reshape Celebrity Rights

Preity Zinta alleges AI deepfakes damaged her reputation and personality rights.
Bombay High Court permitted the actor to pursue civil action against platforms.
The case could influence future Indian laws around AI-generated celebrity content.
Preity Zinta’s fight against AI-generated content has taken a significant legal step forward. The actor has received permission from the Bombay High Court to file a civil suit against Google, Meta, and several other entities over the alleged misuse of her identity through deepfake videos, manipulated images, memes, and chatbot personas. According to Live Law Biz, Justice Abhay Ahuja granted Zinta leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, allowing her to formally pursue the case before the Bombay High Court.
What does Preity Zinta's lawsuit allege?
Appearing on behalf of the actor, advocate Rohan Kadam submitted that the proposed suit seeks an injunction against the respondents for allegedly infringing Preity Zinta's personality rights, copyright, moral rights, goodwill and reputation.
It was argued before the court that AI-generated content featuring the actor had allegedly been created, uploaded and distributed without her consent. The suit further claims that these materials were made publicly accessible online, causing potential harm to her reputation and commercial interests.
According to submissions recorded by the court, the alleged violations were not confined to one location and remained accessible globally through internet-based platforms.
Why the Preity Zinta AI deepfake case matters
The case arrives amid growing concerns over the rapid spread of generative AI tools capable of creating realistic images, videos and digital personas of public figures.
As celebrities increasingly rely on their image and identity as valuable assets, questions around ownership and consent have become more urgent. Zinta's legal action highlights the challenges courts face in balancing technological innovation with existing laws governing personality rights and copyright protections.
The court observed that a portion of the cause of action arose within its jurisdiction, while acknowledging that several respondents operate outside Mumbai.
With permission now granted, Zinta can formally proceed with her suit before the Bombay High Court. The outcome could become an important benchmark for future disputes involving AI-generated content and the unauthorised use of celebrity identities in India.