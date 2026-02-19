India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

India's artificial intelligence ecosystem is growing at a pace that few predicted even five years ago. The country has emerged as one of the world's leading hubs for AI talent, AI-powered startups, and AI adoption across sectors ranging from healthcare and agriculture to finance and public administration. The government has committed billions of dollars to AI infrastructure through the IndiaAI Mission, and the AI Action Summit hosted at Bharat Mandapam in February 2026, currently ongoing as the time of writing, has drawn global attention as the largest AI gathering ever organised, signalling that India is determined to play a defining role in shaping the future of this technology. And yet, beneath this impressive momentum lies a legal reality that is far less comfortable: India is attempting to govern one of the most consequential technologies in human history using laws that were never designed for it, in the absence of frameworks that the rest of the world is already building.