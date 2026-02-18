India-France Seal Strategic Upgrade As Modi Meets Macron In Mumbai

PM Modi describes ties as a partnership for global stability in a turbulent world

Seema Guha
Updated on:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macro
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai
Summary
  • Warmth in ties palpable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to social media to welcome Macron

  • MEA unveils 21 outcomes spanning defence cooperation, critical minerals, advanced technology and plans to produce HAMMER precision-guided munitions in India with French collaboration.

  • Modi and Macron remotely inaugurate India’s first private helicopter assembly line in Karnataka

India and France on Tuesday elevated their already robust partnership to a “Special Strategic Relationship”, signalling a new phase in ties anchored in defence, high technology and geopolitical alignment. The decision followed wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. France was one of the first countries with which India signed a strategic partnership in 1998, after President Jacques Chirac displayed a rare understanding of India’s position following its nuclear tests.

After the meeting, MEA unveiled at least 21 outcomes spanning defence cooperation, critical minerals, advanced technology and plans to produce HAMMER precision-guided munitions in India with French collaboration. Modi and Macron also remotely inaugurated India’s first private helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, between Airbus industries and India’s Tata Sons. Joint production in India is part of Modi’s vision for making India a manufacturing hub. A delighted Prime Minister Modi said that the helicopter would be exported “to the entire world”

 Reflecting the deepening political trust, the two sides also agreed that their foreign ministers will meet annually to review progress and fast-track implementation. There would also be reciprocal deployment of officers of the Indian army and the French land forces.

The warmth in ties was highlighted by both leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to social media to welcome Macron.``India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron.

The French President reciprocated by writing on X, ``Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!

Macron landed in Mumbai late last night and delighted photographers with a morning jog in the city.

Addressing reporters after the bilateral meeting, Modi said that ties between India and France knew no boundaries.  ``In today's turbulent world, this is a partnership for global stability," the PM said.

The much talked about Rafale deal was not signed. However, it is very much on the cards as India is expected to shore up its defence preparedness with the purchase of 114 Rafale jet fighters from France. However, defence deals are rarely announced during summits. The defence ministry had cleared the purchase of the Rafale fighters last week. The deal would be priced at around $35 billion and give a boost to  the Dassault Aviations and the French defence industry.

Macron will be in Delhi tomorrow to take part in India’s first AI impact summit. Twenty world leaders, including Brazil’s president Lula da Silva will also attend. 

