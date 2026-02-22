Narendra Modi Targets Indian National Congress, Says Party Turned Global Event Into ‘Dirty Politics’

Modi inaugurated ₹12,930-crore projects in Meerut and highlighted improvements in infrastructure and law and order.
He criticised Congress over its protest at the AI summit, accusing it of politicising a global event.
The Prime Minister stressed India’s rising global stature and investment appeal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth about ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, saying the government’s work culture ensures projects are completed on time once their foundation is laid. Addressing a public gathering alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said improved law and order and safer travel have transformed the region and boosted confidence among residents and investors.
At the event, the Prime Minister also criticised the Indian National Congress over its protest at the global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international platform into what he described as “dirty and shameless politics.” He said the country already knows the party’s “true form” and accused its leadership of acting recklessly.
Highlighting India’s global standing, Modi stated that developed nations are keen to partner with India because they see their future tied to its growth and its potential to provide solutions to 21st-century challenges. He added that under previous Congress governments, agreements with developed countries often stalled, whereas his government prioritises development and citizens’ prosperity.
The Prime Minister also contrasted infrastructure growth, saying metro services now operate in more than 25 cities across the country, compared to only five during earlier administrations. He noted his personal connection with Meerut, recalling that he launched his election campaigns for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the city.