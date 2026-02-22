Narendra Modi Targets Indian National Congress, Says Party Turned Global Event Into ‘Dirty Politics’

At Meerut event, Modi unveils major projects, touts development record, and targets Congress over AI summit protest.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maoist Influence
PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi inaugurated ₹12,930-crore projects in Meerut and highlighted improvements in infrastructure and law and order.

  • He criticised Congress over its protest at the AI summit, accusing it of politicising a global event.

  • The Prime Minister stressed India’s rising global stature and investment appeal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth about ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, saying the government’s work culture ensures projects are completed on time once their foundation is laid. Addressing a public gathering alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said improved law and order and safer travel have transformed the region and boosted confidence among residents and investors.

At the event, the Prime Minister also criticised the Indian National Congress over its protest at the global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, alleging that the party had turned an international platform into what he described as “dirty and shameless politics.” He said the country already knows the party’s “true form” and accused its leadership of acting recklessly.

Highlighting India’s global standing, Modi stated that developed nations are keen to partner with India because they see their future tied to its growth and its potential to provide solutions to 21st-century challenges. He added that under previous Congress governments, agreements with developed countries often stalled, whereas his government prioritises development and citizens’ prosperity.

Related Content
Related Content

The Prime Minister also contrasted infrastructure growth, saying metro services now operate in more than 25 cities across the country, compared to only five during earlier administrations. He noted his personal connection with Meerut, recalling that he launched his election campaigns for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the city.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Lankan Tigers Restrict ENG To 146/9 In Pallekele

  2. IND Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Men In Blue Take On Proteas In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. AIIMS: Not in Robust Health

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart