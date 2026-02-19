PM Modi Champions 'MANAV Vision' For Humane AI

Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi emerged as a pivotal day, featuring high-profile addresses from global leaders and tech executives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote emphasizing India's rapid innovation and adaptation in AI, unveiling the 'MANAV Vision' — a framework focused on capability with dignity, high-impact energy use, progress with agency, and collaborative advancement. PM Modi stressed democratising AI to ensure it empowers rather than reduces humans to mere data points or raw material, particularly benefiting the Global South through inclusion and accessibility.