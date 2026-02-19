PM Modi Champions 'MANAV Vision' For Humane AI

Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV Vision, advocating capability with dignity, inclusive access, and democratised AI designed to empower citizens—particularly across the Global South.
Emmanuel Macron praised India’s digital public infrastructure and sovereign AI strategy, while Sundar Pichai warned against an emerging AI divide, urging investment in computing power, connectivity, and equitable growth.
Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed national reskilling initiatives as AI reshapes jobs, alongside a major Tata Group–OpenAI partnership, even as Bill Gates cancelled his keynote appearance.
Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi emerged as a pivotal day, featuring high-profile addresses from global leaders and tech executives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote emphasizing India's rapid innovation and adaptation in AI, unveiling the 'MANAV Vision' — a framework focused on capability with dignity, high-impact energy use, progress with agency, and collaborative advancement. PM Modi stressed democratising AI to ensure it empowers rather than reduces humans to mere data points or raw material, particularly benefiting the Global South through inclusion and accessibility.
French President Emmanuel Macron lauded India's unparalleled digital public infrastructure and sovereign AI choices, including small language models and affordable GPU access for startups. He described AI as a field of strategic competition but highlighted a path of innovation, independence, and responsibility, pledging France and India to shape global AI rules together with humanity at the core.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai described AI as ushering in an era of "hyper progress," capable of unlocking scientific breakthroughs and enabling emerging economies to leapfrog development stages. He warned against allowing the digital divide to become an AI divide, calling for investments in computing infrastructure and connectivity while noting AI's role in reshaping workforces through automation, evolution of roles, and new career creation.
Other key moments included Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlining government efforts to upskill and reskill the IT workforce amid AI challenges, and announcements like the Tata Group-OpenAI multi-dimensional partnership to drive AI innovation across sectors, build infrastructure, and deploy solutions in India and globally.
The day also saw UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak on global cooperation to tackle AI risks, though overshadowed by Bill Gates' last-minute cancellation of his keynote amid ongoing controversy over Jeffrey Epstein files links. The Gates Foundation cited a desire to keep focus on the summit's priorities, with representation continuing through other officials.
The summit, positioned as India's flagship AI event following similar gatherings in the UK, France, and South Korea, drew strong crowds and reinforced India's ambition to lead in inclusive, responsible AI development.