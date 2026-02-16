PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

PM Modi inaugurates the India AI Impact Expo and Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
India stands at the forefront of AI transformation and invites the world’s data to the country.
The summit focuses on human-centric AI for welfare and happiness for all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence transformation, with its progress in the field reflecting both ambition and responsibility.
The remarks were made as he prepared to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The expo, running from 16 to 20 February, is being held alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the same venue.
In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit."
He noted that the summit's theme, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" — meaning welfare for all and happiness for all — underscores a shared commitment to using artificial intelligence for human-centric progress. According to PTI, Modi highlighted that AI is currently transforming sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise.
The summit is expected to contribute to global discussions on various aspects of AI, including innovation, collaboration, and responsible use. "I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," Modi said.
PTI reported that on Sunday, Modi positioned India as a global hub for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, stating that the country is prepared to host the world's data and lead the next phase of the technology revolution.
In an exclusive interview with PTI, he said: "The tax incentives announced in the Budget are designed to accelerate investment in this space, lower the cost of building advanced facilities and position India as a globally-competitive destination for data infrastructure."
In a direct appeal to international stakeholders, Modi declared: "We invite the whole world's data to reside in India!"
(With inputs from PTI)